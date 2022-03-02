I still remember the first time I tried the Tres Leches cake at Ten Degrees, one of Kodaikanal's most popular restaurants. I resolved to drive back for this sweet treat. That was six years ago; I've gone back at least once a year for this dessert. That's not the only meal experience I look forward to in Kodaikanal that remains one of South India's preferred hill retreats. Kodai was once a summer getaway to beat Chennai's humidity but it's now a year-round destination. Many seasoned travellers visit Kodaikanal during the week or during the colder months to beat the crowds.





From hill trails and treks to golf to stunning panoramas, Kodaikanal has a lot on offer. Kodai's dining scene is just one more excuse to visit this charming hill station that's eight hours drive from Chennai. Most of the popular eateries are located around the centre of Kodaikanal - the 7-road junction, but there are also a couple of out-of-town locations that are worth the trek.

Trech leches cake at Ten Degrees. Image credit: Ashwin Rajagopalan.

1. Ten Degrees:

This restaurant takes its name from Kodaikanal's location (10.23 degrees North). The interiors are cheerful and cosy, just the kind of place you'd linger for a long lunch. The menu is a nice blend of Southern Indian and International cuisine with a twist. The devilish wasabi coated prawns with a hint of honey and sesame is one the highlights of the menu while the lemon chicken with a smidgen of lemongrass and basil is one of the must-try mains. Desserts are a big draw here; my favourites include the fail-proof Tres Leches cake and the chocolate mousse with a hint of orange.





PT Road (near 7-road junction)

Ten degrees cafe. Image credit: Ashwin Rajagopalan.

2. Passiflora Ristrorante Italiano:

There are few restaurants in Kodaikanal that can match the views from the popular outdoor seating area at Passiflora. The 40-minute drive from Kodaikanal town to Poombarai village is scenic too. It's not just the panoramic views, from this cosy Italian diner that are worth the drive, the food hits the right notes too. The restaurant's pink sauce vodka pasta is one of their bestsellers; regulars also swear by some of their meat dishes like the carpaccio.





Mannavanur to Kodaikanal Rd, Poombarai.

The view from Passiflora Ristrorante Italiano. Image credit: Ashwin Rajagopalan.

3. The Tamara Kodai:

Baynes Bungalow was one of the first large houses to be built in Kodaikanal. This heritage building dates back to the 1840s and has morphed into one of Kodai's most beautiful resorts. Bistro 1845 is a French-style a la carte bistro and bar, that serves European, Asian and Indian cuisine. This vintage-themed resto-bar offers a choice of outdoor and indoor settings. If you'd prefer a buffet, you can check out La Providence in the original building.





La Providence, St. Mary's Road.

The Tamara restaurant, Kodaikanal.

4. Tava:

My first visit to this family-run vegetarian eatery in the busy 7-road junction area was during a backpacking trip to Kodai while I was still in college. Tava continues to appeal to travellers on a budget as well as visitors seeking home-style North Indian food. Service is quick and the parathas and dal tadka are the perfect comfort fix on a cold winter's night in Kodai.





PT Road (near 7-road junction)

5. Aby's Kitchen:

A popular campus hangout, Aby's is perfect for your chaat or comfort food fix. The menu is a mish-mash with everything from sizzlers to Tex Mex-style quesadillas. Most locals come back for their corn on toast and grilled sandwiches. This tiny café is full of character and also perfect for your masala chai or hot chocolate fix when the temperature drops.





PT Road (near 7-road junction)

6. Café Cariappa:

Perfect for those coffee and cake cravings that can strike any time of day in Kodaikanal. You're unlikely to find a better mug of coffee anywhere in Kodai. They roast and brew their own organic coffee (you can also buy coffee powder here). The staff know their coffee while the carrot cake and cashew caramel cake are both terrific.





PT Road (near 7-road junction)

Cafe Cariappa, Kodaikanal.

7. Cloud Street:

It's always pizza and pasta time in Kodaikanal, especially, during the colder months. Cloud Street is a popular stop for their wood-fired pizzas and hearty pastas - the creamy pesto is a crowd favourite. Do stay for dessert - the apple crumble is one of the best ways to wrap up a meal in Kodai.





PT Road (near 7-road junction)