With plenty of festivals coming our way, there's a feeling of joy filling up the air for it is time to celebrate and break free from monotonous life to create a sense of cheer and uniting us all for the love of delightful mouth-watering sweets, treats, gifts and merry.





For people with diabetes, however, festivals may seem a little different. Dietary restrictions may have some of you sacrifice your favorite food to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. But there are ways to enjoy festivals and celebrate them without giving up while keeping your blood sugar values in control.

Here are 7 simple ways to manage blood sugar levels this festive season:

1. Medicines and Monitoring -

Medicines for a diabetic person are important to regulate and control their blood sugar spikes - festive seasons are tempting and it is easy to fall prey to some desserts or even lose track of your blood sugar values while trying different foods at a get-together celebration. Hence if you are diabetic and on meds or insulin, please ensure that you take them on time. It is also advisable to regularly monitor your blood sugar values.

Medicines are important to regulate blood sugar

2. Hydration -

Lack of ample fluids in the body can lead to severe complications, especially for diabetics. Hence, watch out for certain signs of dehydration like extreme fatigue, dark yellow urine, unexplained headaches, etc. Regularly drink coconut water, buttermilk, plain water, etc. Additionally, adequate water intake is crucial for healthy metabolism and detox and reduces the urge to have sugary & salty food.





(Also read: 6 Sneaky Foods That Raise Your Blood Sugar Levels the Most)

3. Plan Ahead -

Plan what you eat when gathered for a celebration - pick your starters, dips, sauces carefully on the basis of hidden sugars, salt, calories, etc that you know of. Read the nutrition label wherever available to decide if you can eat that. This habit is important to help you enjoy your gathering without compromising on health.

Plan ahead of the festive binge

4. What to eat -

This could be particularly difficult for diabetics, especially while everyone around you is enjoying delicacies. But it is essential to keep a watch on what you eat and what you drink. Resort to a diet rich in healthy fats and dietary fibres; make healthy swaps like replacing rice with cauli rice. Make your dips and sauces at home to avoid excess additives and unnecessary sugar and refined products. Try making your fermented drink like kombucha at home and ensure you consume a variety of probiotics during this season to keep your gut healthy.

5. What to avoid -

To begin with, avoid smoking and consuming alcohol. Avoid packaged bread, bakery products, cookies, etc at all costs. Say a big 'NO' to aerated beverages as well. They can cause a big increase in your blood sugar values and ruin your diabetes management plan.

Avoid unhealthy and junk food

6. Physical Activity -

If there is one important tool to fight your diabetes other than food, then being physically active is one way- find time for activities like walking after meals, going for a quick run, even swimming or dancing, etc., will help manage your blood sugar values.





(Also read: Diabetes Diet: 7 Foods That Can Help Control Your Blood Sugar Levels Naturally)

7. Stay Calm and get back on track -

We are all humans at the end of the day and despite all the planning and decisions, we fall for those soft perfectly looking Gulab jamun, giving into temptation and indulging a bit. Don't beat yourself up, stay calm. Try to get back on track as the season is over, if needed, check with your doctor.

Get back to your healthy diet once the season is over

Despite all the tempting goodies around and the very delight of the festive season, it is still possible for a diabetic to enjoy the festive season merrily. Just design a workable plan, stick to it as much as you can, relax, meditate and you will have amazing celebrations.





Author Bio: Vivek Subramanyam, Founder & CEO, LiveAltLife.





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.