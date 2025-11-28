Winter is the season when drinks stop being just drinks and become small comforts that carry you through cold evenings, busy weeks, and long catch-ups with friends. When the temperature falls, a warm cocktail does more than heat your hands; it slows down the day and settles your mood in a way only a proper winter recipe can. Whether you are planning a house gathering, taking a quiet night in, or simply wanting a drink that feels seasonal, winter cocktails always deliver that cosy mood people search for at this time of year. From spiced classics to fruit-forward twists, these eight recipes bring together everything that makes winter drinking enjoyable: warmth, depth, seasonal produce, and a little creativity. Four come from top mixologists, and four are time-tested favourites that highlight winter flavours like cranberry, ginger, cinnamon, and apple. None of these require complicated skills, and every recipe can be made with ingredients you can easily find at home.
Here Are 8 Easy Winter Cocktail Recipes To Try
Hot Toddy
By Mixologist Victor Dukru, Yuki
This drink remains a winter staple because it delivers warmth without feeling heavy. Victor's version turns the familiar home remedy into a proper cocktail by replacing whisky with brandy and adding apple juice for a rounder, fruitier depth that pairs well with the spices.
Ingredients
- Brandy: 60 ml
- Apple juice: 60 ml
- Honey: 15 ml
- Lime juice: 10 ml
- Whole spices (cinnamon stick, star anise, cloves)
- Hot water (to top up)
Method
Add the brandy, apple juice, honey, lime juice, and spices to a saucepan. Warm it gently to avoid burning off the alcohol. Stir until the honey blends in fully. Pour the mix into a heatproof glass and adjust the strength with a little hot water if needed.
Garnish: A slice of lime, a cinnamon stick, and star anise.
Yuki Special
By Mixologist Victor Dukru, Yuki
If whisky is your comfort base but you want something mellower for the evening, this drink fits perfectly. Toasted barley tea brings a nutty depth, ginger adds gentle heat, and pear essence creates a soft sweetness that ties everything together.
Ingredients
- Whisky: 60 ml
- Toasted barley tea: 120 ml
- Pear essence: 4 drops
- Black sugar: 20 ml
- Saline solution: 10 ml
- Ginger: 3 thin slices
Method
Heat the barley tea in a pan. Once it is warm, add the whisky, sugar, pear essence, saline, and ginger. Stir until the sugar dissolves. Pour into a heatproof glass. The result is a smooth, winter-friendly drink with layered warmth.
Garnish: Thin slices of ginger and red apple.
Winter Buster Cocktail
By Suresh Shetty, Director of Cahoots
Not every winter drink needs to be dark, spicy, or intense. This one is bright, frothy, and almost playful, especially when you want a break from the heavier flavours that dominate the season. Its strawberry and cranberry mix gives a lively colour and a refreshing finish.
Ingredients
- Vodka: 45 ml
- Strawberry crush: 20 ml
- Cranberry juice: 15 ml
- Lime juice: 10 ml
- Egg white (optional)
- Blue curaçao (optional)
Method
Add everything except ice to a shaker and shake firmly to create foam from the egg white. Add ice and shake again to chill it. Strain into a glass. Add a drop of blue curaçao if you want a slight colour shift.
Garnish: A rosemary sprig dusted with sugar.
Nannari Solstice
By Mahesh Bhatt, Mixologist at Maize and Malt
This recipe sounds layered, but it comes together quickly. The combination of pineapple, cinnamon whisky, and rum gives a sweet-spiced balance, while the nannari foam adds a herbal lift that makes the drink stand out.
Ingredients
- Gold Rum: 40 ml
- Cinnamon Whiskey: 20 ml
- Fresh Pineapple Juice: 30 ml
- Fresh Lime Juice: 15 ml
- Aromatic Bitters: 2 drops
- Nannari foam
Method
Add the rums, pineapple juice, lime juice, and bitters to a shaker filled with ice. Shake until the outside of the shaker feels cold. Strain into a glass filled with ice and top with a spoonful of nannari foam.
Garnish: Rice paper or a cinnamon stick.
Spiced Apple Mulled Gin
A lighter alternative to mulled wine
If mulled wine feels too rich, this gin version keeps the warmth while staying light enough for easy sipping. It also fills the kitchen with a seasonal fragrance while warming on the stove.
Ingredients
- Gin: 50 ml per person
- Apple juice: 150 ml per person
- Spices: Cinnamon stick, cloves, star anise, cardamom
- Honey: 1 tbsp
- Lemon slices
Method
Simmer apple juice with the spices and lemon slices for 10 to 15 minutes. Keep the heat low to avoid boiling. Remove from heat, add the gin and honey, and stir. Pour into mugs for a warm, fragrant drink.
Garnish: A slice of apple and a cinnamon stick.
Rosemary and Cranberry Vodka Spritz
A simple, festive cocktail
This spritz works well when you want something sparkling without too much work. The homemade rosemary syrup adds a winter note, and the cranberry keeps it bright.
Ingredients
- Vodka: 45 ml
- Cranberry juice: 45 ml
- Rosemary syrup
- Sparkling water or soda
- Fresh rosemary sprig
Method
Fill a glass with ice. Add vodka, cranberry juice, and rosemary syrup. Top with sparkling water. Stir lightly so the bubbles remain intact while the flavours blend.
Garnish: Fresh cranberries and a rosemary sprig.
Dirty Irishman
A coffee cocktail for winter nights
For evenings that call for both caffeine and a drink, this cocktail meets both needs. It is rich, creamy, and ideal as a dessert replacement.
Ingredients
- Irish Cream: 60 ml
- Irish Whiskey: 30 ml
- Strong black coffee: 90 ml
- Fresh cream (optional)
- Ice
Method
Fill a glass with ice. Add the whiskey and Irish cream. Top with the coffee and stir. Add a layer of fresh cream for a richer finish if you prefer.
Garnish: A pinch of cocoa powder or nutmeg.
Orange Ginger Rum Punch
A seasonal crowd-pleaser
Dark rum pairs naturally with citrus and ginger, making this cocktail a reliable option for gatherings. It is easy to make, has a pleasant warmth, and works as well for a party as it does for a quiet night in.
Ingredients
- Dark Rum: 50 ml
- Ginger Ale: To top up
- Orange juice: 30 ml
- Lime juice: A squeeze
Method
Fill a tall glass with ice. Add rum and the juices. Top with ginger ale and stir gently. The flavours blend quickly and stay bright.
Garnish: An orange wedge.
Final Thoughts
Winter cocktails are less about strength and more about warmth, comfort, and seasonal flavour. Whether you prefer the mixologist-led creations or the quicker home-style recipes, every drink becomes better when you use good ingredients and take your time. There is no need for specialist equipment. A basic kitchen setup will do the job, and a mug is often the most practical winter glass. Pick a recipe, settle in, and enjoy the comfort that a well-made winter drink brings.