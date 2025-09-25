





In India, fermented drinks are not just health fixes - they are woven into everyday routines, festivals, and seasonal habits. Think of kanji bubbling away on rooftops during Holi, or chaas served in steel tumblers after a heavy lunch. These drinks were designed by tradition to cool the body, aid digestion, and boost immunity long before the words "gut health" or "probiotics" entered conversations. Today, as wellness culture turns to fermented foods, these Indian staples are finding new relevance for weight management and digestive balance. Here are eight fermented drinks you can make at home, with recipes adapted for a single glass serving.





Also Read: This Expert-Approved Hack For Making Balanced Lunches Will Help You Lose Weight

Here Are 8 Fermented Indian Drinks That Support Weight Loss And Gut Health

1. Kanji

Photo Credit: Canva

A North Indian winter classic, kanji is sharp, tangy, and probiotic-rich. Traditionally made with black carrots or beets, it is closely tied to Holi festivities and is known to flush toxins, support liver health, and boost immunity.





Ingredients (1 glass):

1 small black carrot or 1/2 beetroot, grated

1/2 tsp mustard seeds, crushed

1 pinch salt

1 pinch red chilli powder

250 ml water

Method: Combine all ingredients in a glass jar. Cover with muslin cloth and let it ferment at room temperature for 3-4 days. Strain and serve chilled.

2. Aam Panna

Photo Credit: Canva

India's answer to scorching summers, Aam Panna cools the body and prevents heatstroke. The fermented version, enhanced with lemon pickle juice, is rich in antioxidants and probiotics, balancing gut flora while refreshing the palate.





Ingredients (1 glass):

2 tbsp boiled raw mango pulp

1 tsp jaggery

1/2 tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tsp lemon pickle juice (fermented)

A pinch of salt

200 ml chilled water

Method: Mix mango pulp, jaggery, cumin, salt, and pickle juice. Add chilled water, stir well, and serve.

3. Chaas

Photo Credit: Canva

Buttermilk, or chaas, is the most accessible probiotic drink in Indian kitchens. Diluted yoghurt whisked with spices not only cools the stomach but also eases bloating, acidity, and heaviness after meals.





Ingredients (1 glass):

3 tbsp plain yoghurt

150 ml chilled water

1/2 tsp roasted cumin powder

A pinch of salt

A few mint leaves

Method: Whisk yoghurt with water until frothy. Stir in cumin, salt, and mint leaves. Serve chilled.

4. Turnip Kanji

Photo Credit: Canva

In Punjab and Haryana, winter ferments often use turnip instead of carrots. This spicy variation is rich in fibre and probiotics, aiding digestion while adding a distinctive earthy flavour.





Ingredients (1 glass):

1/2 small turnip, grated

1/2 tsp mustard seeds, crushed

1 pinch salt

1 pinch crushed red chilli

250 ml water

Method: Mix all ingredients in a glass jar. Cover and ferment at room temperature for 3-4 days. Strain and serve chilled.





Also Read: Tomato Rasam Or Sambar: Which South Indian Dish Helps You Lose Weight Faster

5. Kodra

Photo Credit: Canva

Kodo millet, long valued in rural India, transforms into a nourishing fermented drink when combined with yoghurt. High in fibre and resistant starch, it fuels gut bacteria, regulates blood sugar, and supports weight management.





Ingredients (1 glass):

2 tbsp kodra (kodo millet) flour

150 ml water

A pinch of salt

1 tbsp plain yoghurt

Method: Cook millet flour in water to form a porridge. Let it cool, then stir in yoghurt and salt. Cover and ferment for 12-24 hours. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

6. Rice Kanji

Photo Credit: Canva

A staple across South India, rice kanji is made from leftover rice fermented overnight. Light, hydrating, and probiotic-rich, it soothes the stomach and eases acidity while supporting gut health.





Ingredients (1 glass):

2 tbsp cooked rice

200 ml water

A pinch of salt

1/4 tsp mustard seeds

2-3 curry leaves

Method: Mash rice and cover with water. Leave to ferment for 12-24 hours. Strain, then temper mustard seeds and curry leaves in oil and add to the drink. Serve fresh.

7. Ginger Jaggery Kombucha

Photo Credit: Canva

A fizzy, fermented tea that has gone mainstream, kombucha in India often features jaggery for sweetness and ginger for warmth. This probiotic-rich drink supports digestion, reduces cravings, and offers a natural alternative to sugary sodas.





Ingredients (1 glass):

200 ml brewed black or green tea

1 small piece SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast)

1/2 tsp grated ginger

1 tsp jaggery

Method: Add SCOBY to brewed tea and ferment for 7 days. Remove SCOBY, add ginger and jaggery, and ferment for 2 more days. Strain and chill before serving.

8. Fermented Chaas With Curry Leaves

Photo Credit: Canva

A modern take on traditional chaas, this recipe uses fermented curry leaf paste to enhance flavour and health benefits. Curry leaves bring antioxidants and aid digestion, while fermentation amplifies their potency.





Ingredients (1 glass):

3 tbsp plain yoghurt

150 ml water

1 tsp fermented curry leaf paste

A pinch of salt

A pinch of black pepper

Method: Blend curry leaves with salt and ferment the paste for 2 days. Whisk yoghurt with water, stir in the paste, add pepper, and serve chilled.





Also Read: 10 Hydrating Foods And Drinks That Keep Your Heart Healt

The Bottom Line

From Holi celebrations to family lunches and summer survival tricks, fermented drinks in India are more than recipes - they are cultural threads that have stood the test of time. Today, they double up as science-backed gut health solutions and weight-loss allies. Whether you are sipping chaas in an office canteen or kombucha at a café, these drinks show that tradition and wellness can live in the same glass.