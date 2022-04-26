Street food lovers, raise your hands! Tangy, crispy and laden with exclusive flavours, street style chaat is surely one of the crown jewels of Indian cuisine. From the ubiquitous aloo chaat, aloo tikki and papdi chaat to palak patta chaat and more, chaat in India is indeed a rich and extensive affair. Furthermore, every region in the country is brimming with its own variety of tantalizing chaats. For instance, Delhi is famous for aloo tikki chaat, aloo chaat, dahi papdi chaat, golgappa chaat and many more chaat recipes. If you love to chat over chaat with your friends and family in the evening, here we bring you a list of chaat corners in Delhi you must visit. Take a look:

Here's A List Of 9 Chaat Corners In Delhi Every Foodie Must Visit:

1. Vaishno Chaat Bhandar

Kamla Nagar is one of the major markets located in New Delhi. Filled with numerous street-side tiny eateries, this place has a lot to satiate our street food cravings. One out of many places is this legendary Chaat bhandar. From papdi chaat, aloo tikki, golgapp and more, the options here are diverse, and certainly worth trying

Where: Shop 66-67/E, Near Chota Gali Chakkar, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Price for Two: INR 200

2. Natraj Dahi Bhalla

Juicy, sweet and sour, this place in Old Delhi serves the best dahi bhalla. Served with a considerable amount of dahi, a dash of sweet sonth chatni and a wisp of savoury green chili chutney, these dahi bhallas offer an explosion of flavours to the taste buds. You can also try the aloo tikki chaat.

Where: Kucha Mahajani, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

Price for two : INR 300

3. Bishan Swaroop Chaat Bhandar

Here we bring you another hidden gem for street food in Old Delhi. Besides the classic aloo tikki chaat and papdi chaat, this place also serves a unique concoction of pomegranate and kiwis and all other seasonal fruits. The stir-fried aloo tikki chaat, is one of their bestselling delicacies from the menu.

Where: 1421, Near Ashish Medicos, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

Price For Two: INR 400

4. Bittoo Tikki Wala

How can we not mention this place while speaking about chaat places in Delhi. This brand has succeeded in finding a prominent place in the heart of the city. Bittoo Tikki Wala is nothing less than a brand and has been offering good quality and taste of tikki's and other recipes for years with many operational outlets at different places.

Where: Multiple Outlets

Price For Two: INR 400

5. Prince Chaat Corner

Another famous brand for chaat! Whenever you visit GK market, you will surely find this place jam-packed with people gorging on different kinds of chaats. If you love palak patta chaat, this is the place you must try.

Where: M-29, Greater Kailash (GK) 1, New Delhi

Price For Two: INR 200

6. Shiv Tikki Wala

Golgappa, aloo tikki chaat, dahi bhalla, papdi chaat, samosa, this place offers an extensive menu. Besides these chaats, this place in East Delhi is also very famous for pav bhaji, chaap recipes, rolls and more. If you happen to be a person who swears by delicious street food, this place should be on your hit list.

Where: Ground Floor, Community Centre, Karkardooma, New Delhi

Price for two: INR 300

7. Raja Chaat Corner

Raja Chaat Corner is a pride of East Delhi's Krishna nagar. While the place aces almost everything on its menu, Aloo Tikki served with mint chutney and tamarind chutney should never be missed.

Where: F 1/18, Krishna Nagar, Delhi

Price For Two: INR 200

8. Raju Chaat Corner

CR park is a foodie's hub, especially for Bengali delights. With so many shops offering delectable dishes, it's surely a paradise for street-food lovers. But, at the top of the list remains CR Park ke gol gappe or puchkas. Especially dahi puchka from Raju Chaat Corner. Topped with flavourful spices, chane, chutneys, and curd, their Dahi Puchka is one of a kind.

Where: Shop 156, Market 01, CR Park

Price for two: INR 200

9. UPSC Chaat Wala

As the name suggests, UPSC Chaat Wala is named after its customers, the UPSC aspirants. The stall starts serving only after noon, but has a long queue the entire time. When you come here don't miss out on their special Aloo Tikki, which is served with sonth and mint chutney.

Where: Shahjahan Road, Khan Market

Price: INR 300

Next time when you crave lip-smacking Dilli ki chaat, visit these places and let us know how you liked them.



