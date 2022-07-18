The delight of having a chilled beer post a long day of work is the go-to way to relax for the beer lover! The beer culture in India is growing slowly, with people wanting to try new and diverse varieties. Beer being one of the oldest and most widely consumed alcoholic drinks in the world; it has become a beverage that unites us all! With its rich history rooted in Europe, the continent is home to some of the finest varieties of beers and spirits. Recently, European Union invited me to learn more about the nuances of beers and spirits through their 'More Than Food' campaign and I experienced the wonderful variety of food and drinks the Europe has to offer.

The event called "A Glassful Of Europe" focused on making us try out the best of Europe - liqueurs, beers, vodka, cheese and more. This exclusive beer and spirits tasting was led by Vikram Achanta, CEO of a beverage tasting training centre in India and Sommelier Magandeep Singh. Organised at Sidecar (GK-2, New Delhi), the who's who of Delhi's food and beverage community was invited to try out what Europe offers. We tried Swedish vodka, polish vodka, Irish whiskey, French cognac, Irish cream, Italian beer, Belgian beer, and German beer. Due to Europe's rich agricultural history, an incredible variety of unique flavours and tastes are in their food and drinks, which is a reflection of the soils, climates and cultures in Europe. Therefore, one could taste a refined difference in these cheeses and beers and vodka from different countries in the EU.

Overall, I had a wonderful time at the event, learned interesting things about European agriculture and enjoyed good food along with fine beverages.