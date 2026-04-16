South Indian cuisine never disappoints. From vegetarian to non-vegetarian dishes, there is a wide range of flavours to explore. Whether it is a light Upma for breakfast, flavourful Lemon Rice for lunch, or rich chicken curries for special occasions, the options are endless. Coconut Chicken Curry is one such popular dish that is widely loved across the region. This South Indian-style coconut chicken curry is an aromatic, creamy, and mildly tangy dish made using curry leaves, mustard seeds, and fresh coconut milk. Coconut Chicken Curry tastes especially delicious when paired with steamed rice or soft Appam. If you are bored of eating the same old chicken curry, you should certainly try this recipe. Its balanced flavours and rich texture are sure to impress your taste buds. However, to achieve the authentic taste, it is important to follow the correct method. Below is the proper technique that will help you easily make a perfect South Indian Coconut Chicken Curry at home.





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How To Make South Indian Coconut Chicken Curry

Ingredients:

Chicken: 500-700 grams (washed and cleaned)

Coconut Milk: 2 cups

Tamarind Pulp: 1 tablespoon

Onions: 2-3 medium (finely chopped)

Ginger-Garlic Paste: 1 tablespoon

Green Chillies: 2-3 (slit lengthwise)

Curry Leaves: 10-12

Mustard Seeds:1/2 teaspoon

Whole Garam Masala: Cinnamon, cloves, cardamom

Spices: Turmeric powder (1/2 tsp), coriander powder (1 tsp), cumin powder (1 tsp), red chilli powder (1 tsp)

Coconut Oil: 2 tablespoons

Salt: To taste

Step-by-Step Method for South Indian Coconut Chicken Curry

Marinating The Chicken

Wash the chicken thoroughly and drain excess water. Marinate it with turmeric powder, red chilli powder, ginger-garlic paste, and a little salt. Mix well so that all pieces are evenly coated. Set aside for 20-30 minutes. This step helps the chicken absorb flavours and remain tender while cooking.

Using Coconut Oil and Tempering

Heat coconut oil in a deep pan on medium heat. Coconut oil adds authentic flavour, so it should not be skipped. Once the oil is hot, add mustard seeds and allow them to splutter. Immediately add curry leaves and whole garam masala. Sauté for a few seconds until fragrant, taking care not to burn them.





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Sautéing The Spices

Add finely chopped onions and slit green chillies to the pan. Sauté slowly until the onions turn soft and golden brown. This stage is important, as well-cooked onions form the flavour base of the curry. Once onions are cooked, lower the heat slightly and add coriander powder, cumin powder, and remaining red chilli powder. Stir continuously for a few seconds so the spices cook well but do not stick or burn.

Cooking The Chicken

Add the marinated chicken to the pan and increase the heat slightly. Sauté the chicken for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it turns white and is well coated with the spice mixture. This step seals in the flavours and removes any raw spice taste.

Adding Coconut Milk

Reduce the heat to low and gently pour in the coconut milk along with tamarind pulp. Mix well and cover the pan. Allow the curry to simmer until the chicken is tender, for about 15-20 minutes. Stir occasionally and avoid boiling vigorously, as this can cause the coconut milk to split.

Finishing Touch

Check salt and adjust if required. Switch off the heat and let the curry rest for a few minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or Appam.





This South Indian Coconut Chicken Curry, when cooked patiently and correctly, delivers rich flavours, creamy texture, and true comfort in every bite.