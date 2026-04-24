Nothing captures the essence of summer quite like the rich, golden sweetness of mangoes. As temperatures climb, our cravings shift towards refreshing, cooling drinks that are quick to make yet full of flavour. Mangoes, often called the "king of fruits," are not only delicious but also extremely versatile when it comes to beverages. Whether you enjoy something tangy, creamy, fizzy, or ice-cold, mango-based drinks can instantly lift your mood and help beat the heat. The best part is that you do not need fancy equipment or hours in the kitchen, just a few basic ingredients and around 20 minutes. Below are six easy mango drinks that are perfect for sunny afternoons and relaxed evenings.





Also Read: 9 Summer Drinks With Mango That You Can Easily Make At Home To Cool Off This Season

6 Mango Drinks To Enjoy This Summer

Aam Panna

Made from raw mangoes, aam panna is a tangy and refreshing drink known for its cooling nature and digestive benefits. Blend boiled raw mango pulp with mint, cumin, and black salt to create a sharp and energising summer cooler.

Mango Lassi

This creamy and satisfying drink combines ripe mango pulp with yoghurt and a touch of sugar for a smooth texture. Served chilled and lightly flavoured with cardamom, it is a classic summer favourite.

Mango Mojito

A tropical take on the traditional mojito, this drink mixes fresh mango purée with mint leaves, lime juice, and soda. It is fizzy, refreshing, and perfect for an instant summer refresh.

Mango Smoothie

A healthy and filling option, mango smoothie blends ripe mango pieces with milk or yoghurt and a few ice cubes. Naturally sweet and smooth, it works well as a quick breakfast or a post-workout drink.

Mango Squash

Mango squash is a concentrated syrup prepared by cooking mango pulp with sugar and a splash of lemon juice. Simply mix it with chilled water or soda for an instant and refreshing drink.

Mango Milkshake

Rich and indulgent, a mango milkshake blends ripe mango pulp with cold milk and a scoop of ice cream for extra creaminess. Served chilled, it feels like a dessert in a glass.





With these easy and quick recipes, you can turn fresh mangoes into refreshing summer drinks and enjoy staying cool in the most delicious way.