India has over 7,500 kilometres of coastline, and almost every stretch of it has a crab dish worth writing home about. Crabs are particularly popular in West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa, and the way each region cooks them tells you a great deal about the land, the history, and the people. There's a kind of intimacy to crab eating that other seafood doesn't quite match. It's messy, slow, and demanding, but wholly worth it. Whether it's the roasted-coconut depth of a Goan xec xec or the fiery dry masala of a Mangalorean sukka, these dishes are more than just dinner. They're a passport to the coast.





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Here Are Six Crab Dishes That Every Seafood Lover Should Know About

1. Goan Crab Xec Xec

If there is one crab dish that most mainland Indians have at least heard of, it's the Goan xec xec (pronounced "shek shek"). This is old Goa on a plate, before the beach shacks and the tourists. The dish features a base of roasted spice blend that includes roasted coconut, chillies, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, cloves, and pepper. What gives it its identity is the tamarind pulp and coconut. A rich gravy featuring coconut milk and tamarind paste is flavoured with whole masalas, creating a delicious broth into which the crabs are dunked and cooked. The result is a curry with body, heat, and a quiet sourness that builds with every bite.

Ingredients

500g crabs, cleaned

1 cup freshly grated coconut

4-5 dried red chillies

1 tsp coriander seeds

½ tsp cumin seeds

4 cloves

8-10 black peppercorns

4-5 garlic cloves

1-inch piece of ginger

1 tbsp tamarind pulp

2 medium onions, sliced

Salt and turmeric to marinate

Oil for cooking

Method

Marinate crabs in salt and turmeric for 15 minutes. Dry roast coconut, red chillies, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, cloves, and peppercorns until golden and fragrant. Grind three-quarters of this mixture with ginger, garlic, and tamarind into a smooth paste. Reserve the remaining roasted coconut. In a heavy pan, fry sliced onions in oil until deeply golden. Add the ground paste and cook until the raw smell leaves and oil begins to separate. Add the marinated crabs and 1 cup of water. Simmer, covered, for 10-12 minutes. Stir in reserved roasted coconut flakes and a little more tamarind water. Cook for 2 more minutes. Serve hot with steamed rice.

2. Mangalorean Crab Sukka

Mangalore doesn't shout about its food, but it absolutely should. In Mangalorean cuisine, "sukka" refers to a dry dish where the main ingredient is cooked with a blend of spices and grated coconut. The word itself translates to "dry," signifying a dish where the masala coats the ingredient without much liquid. Traditional Mangalorean recipes call for more pepper, byadgi chillies, and tamarind than other preparations. Tamarind adds a tang that complements the natural sweetness of seafood, while the spices counteract any "fishy" notes. Every piece of crab comes wrapped in a dense, fragrant masala that gets into every crevice of the meat.





Ingredients

500g crabs, cleaned

1 tsp coriander seeds

½ tsp cumin seeds

A pinch of fenugreek seeds

½ tsp black peppercorns

½ tsp mustard seeds

4-5 byadgi or Kashmiri red chillies

5-6 garlic cloves

1-inch ginger

1 tsp tamarind paste

1 cup freshly grated coconut

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 sprigs curry leaves

Salt and turmeric to marinate

Oil for cooking

Method

Marinate crabs in salt and turmeric for 15 minutes. Rinse well and set aside. Dry roast coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek, peppercorns, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and red chillies until aromatic. Grind the roasted spices with garlic, ginger, tamarind paste, and a little water into a smooth paste. Heat oil in a thick-bottomed kadai. Crackle mustard seeds, add curry leaves and chopped onions, and cook until deeply golden. Add the masala paste and fry for 3-5 minutes until oil separates. Add crabs and 2-3 tablespoons of water. Cover and cook on low heat for 5-6 minutes. Once the water evaporates and the masala coats the crabs, stir in freshly grated coconut. Cook for 2 more minutes until dry but moist. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve with neer dosa or steamed rice.

3. Kerala Njandu Curry

Kerala's relationship with crab is deeply personal. Kerala's crab curry, traditionally called njandu curry, makes use of coconut milk and whole spices, but comes with the added kick of kudampuli, a dried tamarind native to the Malabar coast. Kudampuli gives the curry a fruity, sour note that is entirely different from regular tamarind, and it is this single ingredient that makes the dish immediately recognisable. The recipe calls for a ground paste of freshly grated coconut, dried red chillies, whole spices, and tamarind for a subtle sourness. The coconut milk brings everything to a gentle, creamy finish that lets the natural sweetness of the crab speak clearly.





Ingredients

600g crabs, cleaned

1 cup freshly grated coconut

4-5 dried red chillies

1 tsp coriander seeds

½ tsp cumin seeds

A few black peppercorns

1-inch ginger

4 garlic cloves

1 small piece of kudampuli (or 1 tsp tamarind)

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

1 medium onion, sliced

2-3 green chillies

1 sprig curry leaves

½ tsp turmeric

Coconut oil for cooking

Method

Blend coconut, red chillies, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, peppercorns, ginger, garlic, and kudampuli with a little water into a smooth paste. Heat the coconut oil in a pan. Crack mustard seeds, then add sliced onions, green chillies, and curry leaves. Fry until onions are soft and translucent. Add chopped tomatoes and turmeric. Cook until the tomatoes break down completely. Stir in the coconut paste and fry for 2 minutes. Add the crabs and ¾ cup of water. Cover and cook for 10-12 minutes until crabs are fully cooked and the gravy has thickened. Serve with red rice or kappa (tapioca).

Also Read: A Simple Way To Make Perfect South Indian Coconut Chicken Curry

4. Bengali Kakrar Jhal

Bengal's approach to crab couldn't be more different from the coconut-drenched curries of the south. Kakrar jhal offers the dual comfort of ghee and mustard oil, with bold flavours, a touch of Bengali garam masala, and a few sliced potatoes for added joy. The potatoes are not an afterthought. In Bengali cooking, adding aloo to a curry is an act of generosity. They absorb the mustard-spiced gravy beautifully and become as enjoyable as the crab itself. Kakrar jhal is a festival dish in many households, something made for Durga Puja or a special Sunday, and the crab's own taste makes the gravy genuinely exotic.





Ingredients

500g crabs, cleaned

2 medium potatoes, cut into large chunks

1 large onion, made into a paste

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp Bengali garam masala

1 cinnamon stick, 2 cloves, 2 cardamom pods

1 small knob of ghee

Salt and sugar to taste

Mustard oil for cooking

Method

Marinate crabs in salt, turmeric, and red chilli powder for 15 minutes. Heat mustard oil until it just smokes. Lower the heat, add cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom and let them sizzle. Add onion paste and cook until golden. Stir in ginger-garlic paste and cook for 2 minutes. Add turmeric, cumin, coriander, red chilli powder, and salt. Cook the masala with a splash of water until the oil separates. Separately, shallow-fry the marinated crabs in mustard oil for 4-5 minutes. Set aside. Fry potato chunks until lightly golden and add to the masala along with the crabs. Pour in enough water for a medium-thick gravy. Cover and cook for 10-12 minutes. Finish with a pinch of Bengali garam masala and a knob of ghee. Serve with steamed white rice only.

5. Chettinad Nandu Kuzhambu

Chettinad cuisine from Tamil Nadu is legendary for its complexity and heat. The community's history as wealthy spice merchants across Southeast Asia is baked into every curry they make, and the nandu kuzhambu is no exception. Nandu Kozhambu is a special treat in Chettiar households, and the curry tends to be extra spicy so that the masala permeates deeply into the crab. Rare spices like kalpasi (stone flower) and marathi mokku show up alongside the usual aromatics, giving the dish a depth that is hard to replicate. The recipe involves dry roasting grated coconut, peppercorns, cumin seeds, and dry red chillies, then grinding them into a fine paste that forms the soul of the curry.





Ingredients

500g crabs, cleaned

1 cup freshly grated coconut

1 tsp black peppercorns

1 tsp cumin seeds

3-4 dried red chillies

2 medium onions, sliced

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

2 tbsp red chilli powder

2 tbsp coriander powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

A few curry leaves

Coconut oil for cooking

Salt to taste

Method

Dry roast grated coconut, peppercorns, cumin seeds, and dried red chillies until the coconut turns golden. Grind to a fine paste. Heat coconut oil in a kadai. Crackle mustard seeds, add curry leaves, green chillies, and sliced onions. Fry until golden. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook for 2 minutes. Add turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and salt. Cook with a splash of water until the oil separates. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until completely broken down. Stir in the coconut-spice paste and fry for 3-4 minutes. Add the crabs and 1-1.5 cups of water. Cover and simmer for 12-15 minutes. Finish with torn curry leaves. Serve with dosa, appam, or plain white rice.

6. Malvani Kurlya Rassa

Maharashtra's Konkan coastline is home to Malvani cuisine, and it is criminally underrated in mainstream food conversations. Black mud crabs are cleaned and boiled till they turn a bright orange before meeting a curry base built on a dried-coconut masala and the signature tang of kokum. Kokum is what sets this apart from the Goan and Mangalorean versions: it lends a gently fruity, almost jammy sourness that is wholly Maharashtrian. Coastal Maharashtra also has klambhi bhaat, a one-pot crab rice dish cooked with cinnamon, cloves, and star anise that showcases the natural sweetness of the crab meat. But the kurlya rassa is where the real coastal soul lives.





Ingredients

500g mud crabs, cleaned

1 cup freshly grated coconut

4 dried red chillies

1 tsp coriander seeds

½ tsp cumin seeds

3-4 cloves

1 small piece of cinnamon

1 large onion, sliced

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

2-3 pieces of dried kokum (or 1 tsp kokum extract)

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking

Method

Marinate crabs in salt and turmeric for 15 minutes. Dry roast grated coconut, red chillies, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, cloves, and cinnamon until aromatic. Grind into a smooth paste. Heat oil in a pan and fry sliced onions until golden. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the ground coconut paste and cook until oil surfaces. Add turmeric, red chilli powder, and salt. Mix well. Add the marinated crabs, 1.5 cups of water, and dried kokum pieces. Cover and cook on medium heat for 12-15 minutes until the gravy is a rich, medium-thick terracotta red. Serve with vade (fried bread) or bhakri.

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The Crab Dishes That Define Us

What's fascinating about crab cooking across India is how a single ingredient gets translated so differently by each coastline. The sweet, briny meat of a crab is the constant. Everything else, the coconut in Kerala, the mustard oil in Bengal, the kudampuli, the kokum, the roasted spice paste, is an expression of place and history. These are not just recipes. They are the result of centuries of fishing communities figuring out how to make the most extraordinary thing from what the sea gave them. If you haven't cooked crab at home yet because it feels too complicated, pick any one of these dishes and start. The mess is part of the joy, and the reward is always worth it.