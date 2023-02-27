Dal, also known as pulses, is an essential ingredient in Indian cuisine and a staple food in many households. Power-packed with protein, fibre, and essential nutrients, dal is a versatile ingredient that can be cooked in various ways, making it a favourite among vegetarians and non-vegetarians, alike. Whether it is used to make a comforting bowl of dal soup or as a side dish to a main course, dal is an integral part of Indian cuisine and has been for centuries. If we look in our kitchen, we find different varieties of dals (pulses). Each dal has its own distinct taste. Not just that, there are many ways to prepare these dals - with or without tadka. Tadka gives an extra zing to your plain dal. Here we have a special tadka recipe that will not only amp up the taste of your dal but will also bring in some health-benefiting properties.





There is more than one way to prepare tadka at home. But our tadka recipe will give a spicy twist to your dal. And the best part is that you can take any dal as per your choice - our personal choice is arhar dal. To prepare this spicy tadka you need onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, green chillies, coriander, oil, cumin, haldi, red chilli powder, coriander powder, hing and kasuri methi.





Easy Dal Tadka Recipe: How To Make Spicy Tadka Dal

To make this delicious dal tadka recipe, let's begin with dal first. Take one cup of arhar dal and rinse it well. Now, add 3 cups of water and rinsed dal to a pressure cooker. Add salt (as per taste), haldi and a pinch of hing. Mix them well and close the lid and put it on high flame. Wait for three whistles. Once that's done, keep it at rest till the pressure is released.





Now, for the tadka recipe, take a pan and add some oil and heat it. Add jeera and hing to the pan first and add one chopped onion later. Cook the onions till they turn a little translucent. Now, add finely-chopped ginger and garlic, and saute it. Add one chopped tomato, and saute it. Add red chilli powder, coriander powder and kasuri methi to it. Give it a good mix and saute this mixture for 2 minutes. Now, it's time to add our cooked dal to this tadka mix. Mix them well and cook for two minutes. You can sprinkle some garam masala (as per taste). Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.











You can pair this spicy dal with plain or jeera rice and roti, the choice is yours!











