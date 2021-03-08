Make Restaurant-Style Dal Fry Even More Quickly With This Fool-Proof Recipe

Dal fry is one of the most popular veg preparations of North India (Photo Credit: Istock)

India's love affair with dals goes back centuries in time, and the countless preparations are proof. Almost every region in India boasts of its own signature dal preparation, and the moment you begin to think you have had them all, there comes a new preparation and sweeps you off your feet. Dal fry is one delish staple across all North Indian restaurants. Even if you happen to be a hard-core non-vegetarian, you do not mind a helping of this yellow dal with a red, fiery tadka. Now, there are many ways to make dal fry, the way food vlogger Reshu makes it is definitely one of the simplest and quickest recipes we have come across.





(Also Read: 10 Best Chana Dal Recipes)





Here's what you would be required to do:





1. Add toor dal in a cooker, followed by water, turmeric powder, and salt and pressure cook until you hear four whistles. Cook on medium flame.

2. Now place a kadhai on another pan, add ghee. Let it heat.

3. Once melted, turn the gas flame to low and add cumin seeds, hing and sautee for few seconds.

4. Add chopped garlic, ginger and sautee until golden.

5.Throw in some dried red chillies, curry leaves, chopped green chillies. Mix them well.

6. Add chopped onions, and sautee until golden brown.

7. Now for spices, add red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric, mix well.

8. Add tomatoes followed by a bit of salt, so that tomatoes soften quickly, and you are able to make this tadka much faster. Mix everything well. Keep mashing tomatoes as you mix.

9. To this masala, add the boiled dal. If required add more water.

10. Let the dal boil and cook on low-medium flame for 4-5 minutes.

11. Keep stirring occasionally. Add chopped coriander leaves. While your dal fry is ready, it still lacks the restaurant-style look and feel.

12. For the restaurant-style tadka, take a pan melt some ghee and switch off the flame.

13. To this ghee add Kashmiri red chilli. Mix it well until you get a scarlet-red liquid, and that's it.

13. Take this hot ghee and pour it on to your dal fry.

15. Serve this dal fry hot, with your favourite naan, roti or bread of your choice. You can also serve it with rice.

Watch the full recipe video of Restaurant-Style Dal Fry here:





Promoted

(Also Read: Lucknow's Sultani Dal - Try This Toor Dal Recipe For A Slice Of Mughlai Royalty)













