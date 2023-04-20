Hot, butter-loaded paratha with thandi dahi sounds like a heavenly match, but in reality, it can be quite the opposite. You might be surprised to know that pairing dahi (curd) with certain foods can actually be harmful to your health. While dahi is a staple in Indian cuisine and is packed with probiotics, vitamin C, antioxidants, and essential minerals that are beneficial for gut and overall health, its acidic nature can cause problems when combined with certain foods, including paratha, mango, onion, and more. This food combination can lead to issues such as acidity, bloating, and bowel-related problems, and can negatively impact our digestive system.





Let us explain it to you in detail, with specific examples. Read on.





Also Read: Is It Safe To Eat Dahi Every Day? The Pros And Cons You Should Be Aware Of

Food Combination: Here're 7 Foods You Should Avoid Having With Dahi:

As per Ayurveda, food pairings that do not go with each other are termed 'virudh anna'. Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta further explains, "These foods are thought to be incompatible due to the opposite qualities - one may be hot and the other cold or both the ingredients have similar qualities. Such foods, when consumed together, might further lead to particular doshas in the body, causing imbalance." We bring you a list of some common food items that shouldn't be combined with dahi in your daily diet.

1. Gud and Dahi:

Gud is considered a healthier alternative to sugar. Hence, many people add gud to their daily meal (in place of sugar) to make it nutrient-enriched. However, when you pair dahi with gud, it could lead to weight gain (instead of weight loss). Gud is hot in nature, while dahi is cold. These factors, according to experts, can lead to problems like cough, cold and fever.





Also Read: Kitchen Tips: How To Purchase Jaggery - Expert Tips To Avoid Adulterated Gud

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Milk and Dahi:

For the longest, we have been using milk and dahi together to make a variety of foods, including smoothies. But according to health expert Dr Ashutosh Gautam, dahi should never be combined with milk. "No fermented product (here: dahi) should be consumed with milk as it would block the channels of the body and result in infections, tummy problems and other health problems," he explains.

3. Chai and Dahi:

Chai and dahi is a classic example of a deadly hot and cold food combination. Chai is hot. So pairing cold dahi or dahi-based dishes (including curd sandwiches and dahi kebab) can create an imbalance in your body's metabolic system.





Also Read: Watch: This Unique Chai From Bangladesh Has Dragon Fruit Flavours In It

Photo Credit: unsplash

4. Mango and Dahi:

If you are adding dahi to a mango shake, then stop it right now! It is not a great food combination to have. Experts explain that dahi contains animal protein, which when combined with fruits, may lead to fermentation in the body. This may further promote indigestion, acidity and other such problems in the body.

5. Onion and Dahi:

Many people add chopped onions to their raita. While we agree onions give an added crunch to the dish, they may cause bad effects on overall health. Onion is hot in nature, while raita is cold; these, when combined together, may affect your skin health, leading to acne, irritation, rashes and more.

6. Fish and Dahi:

Both fish and dahi are protein-enriched. And, it is always recommended to avoid combining two protein-rich food ingredients in one meal. Wonder why? It is because too much protein can be tough to digest in one go.





Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Fish Curry Without A Drop Of Oil

Photo Credit: istock

7. Paratha and Dahi:

We understand this comes as bad news for most of you. But trust us, we are telling this to you for good! Paratha and other fried foods are loaded with oil, which when paired with dahi, slows down the process of digestion, further making you feel lethargic.





Now that you know these food combinations and their negative effects on health, we suggest, take your decisions wisely before preparing your next diet chart.





Eat wisely, stay healthy!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.