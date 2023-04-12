When it comes to Indian cuisine, dahi is an essential food item that has been savoured for generations. During the hot summer months, this creamy delight becomes a staple in every household. Dahi, also known as curd or yogurt, is a key ingredient in preparing lassi, chaas, kadhi, kebabs, and various delectable desserts. It is fair to say that it goes well with almost all Indian dishes and is a great accompaniment with chawal (rice), roti, and paratha. Not only it is appetising but also power-packed with various health benefits.





So what makes dahi such a healthy food item after all? Is it just the cooling effect? The answer is no. The humble dahi has much more to offer in terms of its nutritional value. It is a storehouse of nutrients and good bacteria that help nourish our body from within.





Health Benefits of Dahi: 5 Reasons Why You Should Add Curd to Your Diet:

Good for digestion:

Dahi is considered the best source of probiotics, promoting the growth of good bacteria in your gut. This further aids digestion and metabolism and helps keep balance in the body. Besides, dahi is fibre-enriched too, which further promotes healthy bowel movement and eliminates the risks of constipation, indigestion, and more.

Aids weight loss:

Dahi works as an excellent fat burner. Besides fibre, it is also packed with protein and has low-calorie content. Consuming dahi every day helps you stay full for a long, further aiding weight loss.

Strengthens immunity:

As mentioned earlier, probiotic-rich dahi is great for your gut. The good bacteria in the gut further help promote immunity and balance in your body. Besides, it is also packed with antioxidants that help flush out toxins and prevent free radical damage.

Promotes healthy skin:

The antioxidants help promote healthy blood flow in the body, further aiding nourished and glowing skin. Besides, it also helps collagen production which is known to slow down the skin's ageing process.

Boosts bone-health:

Dahi is a storehouse of calcium, phosphorus, and several essential minerals. These nutrients are known to strengthen our teeth and bone he be a grealth.





Considering the above factors, we say dahi canat option to add to your everyday diet, only if you can tolerate it well. Yes, you read that right. Some people have several dietary intolerances and often experience negative effects after consuming dahi. Hence, we always recommend seeking expert advice before making any significant change in your daily diet. Let's take a look at the major side effects of dahi.





Side-Effects of Dahi: Avoid These 4 Mistakes While Eating Dahi:

May promote constipation:

If you have weak digestion, it is better to avoid having dahi daily. Dahi is fibre-enriched, which can slow down the process of digestion and lead to bloating, constipation, and irregular bowel movement.

May lead to allergic reactions:

People with lactose intolerance should strictly avoid milk, dahi, and all other dairy products. For the unversed, lactose is a sugar naturally found in dairy products. Several people face problems while digesting lactose, which further leads to diarrhoea, skin irritation, breathing problems, and more.

May promote acidity:

Some people tend to have dahi anytime during the day. If you are doing so, then stop that today! As per health experts, one should strictly avoid dahi during the night. At night, our body slows down the digestion process. Hence, having fibre-enriched food like dahi at night may lead to indigestion, acidity, and heartburn.

May promote inflammation:

Too much of anything is not good for your health. It is the same for nutrient-packed dahi. It contains a protein named casein, which is known to trigger inflammation and pain in the joints. Hence, people who are already suffering from arthritis and joint pain are advised to limit their dahi intake for overall benefit.

How Much Dahi Can You Consume in a Day:

According to multiple reports, one can have one to two bowls of dahi in a day. However, the capacity can differ from person to person. Hence, it is always better to consult an expert before incorporating it into your daily diet.





Now that you know both the benefits and side-effects of dahi, make an informed decision while planning your meal next time. Always remember, moderation is the key.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









