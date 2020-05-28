Easy Recipes: Try Sago Curd Rice For A Quick Fix Meal

SEARCH
Sago curd rice is truly a delight to savour on summer days when you just don't want to cook in front of a hot gas stove.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: May 28, 2020 17:41 IST

Sago curd rice is a wonderful recipe for summer.

  • Sago curd rice is an ideal recipe for summers
  • You can savour it on days when you don't want to cook
  • The refreshing sago and curd is combined with the zing of spices

There are days when we want to prepare an elaborate meal complete with three courses and dessert. There are others when all we want to do is whip up a quick lunch with minimal effort which will sustain us through the day. It is for such days that a sago curd rice recipe has been invented. Jokes apart, the sago curd rice is truly a delight to savour on summer days when you just don't want to cook in front of a hot gas stove.

Sago is one of the great energy sources in the vegetarian diet. Just 100 grams of sago or Sabudana contains 332 calories which can power you through the day. This is also the reason why it is used in making many interesting recipes during the fasting months for Hindu festivals. Moreover, Sago is also naturally enriched with zinc, fibre and calcium which are essential micronutrients for the human body.

This humble ingredient is used for a number of vrat-preparations such as tikki, vada or even a chewy sabudana khichdi. Sabudana papad is also a crispy delight relished by all. Sago pearls are also used in bubble tea, which is a global rage, and is soon to get its own emoji too. For the sago curd rice recipe, there is barely any cooking involved as they are simply soaked in water for a couple of hours. After that, the sago is boiled for a couple of minutes and mixed with curd and milk. The sago curd is then flavoured with a spicy tempering made with ingredients such as mustard seeds, ginger and hing.

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

