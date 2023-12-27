Flavourful and versatile, chicken is one meat that makes every meal complete. And the best part about it is that you can have it at any time of the day. Be it sandwiches, burgers, pasta or gravy, chicken can be used in every dish. Aside from its taste, it also provides numerous health benefits like building muscle and supporting bone health. One of these dishes is Peri Peri Chicken rolls, a delicious and spicy twist to classic chicken rolls. Made with tender chicken cubes seasoned in peri-peri seasoning, this makes for a perfect meal for adults and kids alike. So if you are looking for a recipe for this unique chicken roll, read on!





What Makes Peri Peri Seasoning Unique?

Peri Peri, also known as ‘Piri Piri' or ‘Pili Pili,' is a type of chilli pepper used in seasoning and sauces which has its origins in Portuguese-African culinary traditions, especially in Mozambique and Angola, as per reports. Derived from the Swahili word 'Piri-piri,' this word literally translates to “pepper-pepper.” The key ingredient of this seasoning is the peri peri chilli. Usually, the sauces from peri peri chillies are made with other ingredients like lemon, garlic, oil, and mixed herbs. This concoction results in it being fiery and tangy.

When Can You Eat Peri Peri Chicken Rolls?

Tangy, fiery, salty and flavourful, Chicken Peri Peri Rolls can be made an excellent meal option or snack. For meals, pair it with salads, sauces and other seasoning. Since it contains chicken, this meal will keep you full and satisfied for a long. Peri Peri chicken rolls can also be served as an evening snack to kids. Just make sure the spice levels of the chicken are low. You can also add other types of sauces like cream cheese, honey mustard, or sweet onion, along with other veggies.

How To Make Peri Peri Chicken Rolls: Recipe To Make Peri Peri Chicken Rolls

In a bowl, take maida (all-purpose flour) and sprinkle a pinch of salt in it. Keep adding water into the maida, between intervals, and knead it into a dough. Leave it for 30 minutes. In another bowl, marinate the chicken with salt, garlic powder, paprika powder, black pepper powder, oil, vinegar, soya sauce, and peri-peri sauce. Leave it aside for 30 minutes.

In the meantime, make small balls of the kneaded dough and cook them into parathas. Make sure they have cooked properly and are nice and crisp. Now, take a pan, and dump the marinated chicken. Cook it until it's tender and the meat has absorbed all the seasoning. At this point, you can also add peri-peri seasoning to the chicken if you want to increase its spice levels. After it has cooled down, let it sit and cool down.





Take the cooked parathas and layer them with mayonnaise and ketchup. Place lettuce leaves in between, along with tomatoes, onions, capsicums, and sweet corn. Now add the cooked chicken to the produce. Wrap everything into a roll and place a toothpick at the bottom so that the filling is nice and tight. And your peri peri chicken rolls are ready to serve!





