Curry leaves, or Kadi patta, are an essential ingredient in Indian cuisine, adding a burst of flavour and aroma to dishes like dal, curries, and rice. You simply can't make a mouth-watering Sambhar or Upma without these fragrant leaves. They play a crucial role in tempering, which brings out the deliciousness of chutneys and dals. In short, curry leaves are a must-have for anyone who wants to savour the true taste of Indian food.







In addition to their culinary uses, curry leaves are known for their various health benefits. They are rich in nutrients such as iron, copper, calcium, phosphorus, and fibre, making them a great addition to any diet. Curry leaves are also enriched with vitamins K, B, C, and E, which provide numerous health benefits.





Here are some of the health benefits of curry leaves that you should know about:

Weight Loss

Curry leaves may aid in weight loss by boosting the body's metabolism. They are rich in essential nutrients and antioxidants that can also help reduce bad cholesterol levels in the body.





Relief from Constipation

Curry leaves contain anti-bacterial, anti-oxidants, and digestive enzymes that can increase your digestive capacity and help overcome stomach-related problems like constipation, indigestion, diarrhoea, and acidity.

Good For Diabetes

Curry leaves contain many anti-oxidants that can benefit the body in several ways. The fibre present in them can have a positive effect on insulin, which helps in controlling blood sugar levels.





Heal Wounds and Burns:

Curry leaves contain alkaloids that have properties which aid in the healing process of superficial wounds and mild burns. Applying a paste of curry leaves to the affected area can provide relief.





Relief from Morning Sickness and Nausea:

Curry leaves have been found to increase digestive secretions, which can help alleviate symptoms of nausea and morning sickness.





Beneficial for Eyesight:

Curry leaves are a good source of Vitamin A, which is essential for maintaining healthy eyesight. The presence of antioxidants in curry leaves can also help prevent the onset of cataracts, making them a great addition to one's diet.











