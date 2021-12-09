Mira Kapoor is one foodie we can never get enough of! From posting photos of delicious cuisines to making funny posts about food, Mira has got us hooked to her social media updates. Mira loves to travel around the world with her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. The duo, who are currently in Dubai, is relishing some mouth-watering dishes too. Well, we know it from Mira's Instagram Stories. And, we just can't get enough of her food adventures. We know that Mira is a fitness freak and loves to gorge down on healthy food. Well, that holds true even when she is trotting around the globe.





Mira Kapoor indulged in some delicious and healthy food recently. Her "date night", as she called it, was a treat of French cuisine at the LPM Restaurant and Bar in Dubai. What we see on Instagram is a plate of juicy slices of cherry tomatoes delicately stacked side by side and topped with fresh aromatic basil. Under this fresh deck is an oozing lump of burrata cheese served with some green pesto sauce on the side. Simply delicious.

Mira Kapoor is enjoying a date night

Before posting this dish, Mira Kapoor shared the photo of a cuppa with a plate of croissants topped with blueberry jam. She wrote, "Don't go breaking my diet."

The picture features croissants topped with blueberry jam

Mira Kapoor has been traversing not just countries but also cuisines from different cultures. She hasn't forgotten the call of desi food even when in Dubai. Recently, she indulged in a plate of lachha paratha that was served with spiced mixed vegetable curry and chopped onions. Mira wrote, "It's been too long. Pyaaz aur hari mirch ki kimat tum kya jano [how would you know the value of onion and green chilli]."





Back to her food adventures, Mira Kapoor couldn't really help but try different culinary flavours. She is continuously tickling our taste buds with foods from different cultures. Can we ignore them? Not at all. Mira recently displayed a platter of Lebanese food on her social media timeline and left us craving. The finger-licking spread had freshly-baked pita bread served with creamy hummus. We also saw bowls of spicy potatoes, pickled jalapeño, Muhammara dip and falafel. Of course, we didn't miss noticing the colourful plate of salad.





Mira Kapoor knows how to balance foodie cravings with healthy picks and we are learning it from her.