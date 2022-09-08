Mira Rajput Kapoor celebrated her 28th birthday on September 7. The diva and her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, hosted some of their close friends and marked the occasion with a small party. Mira Kapoor shared some pictures from the party on Instagram for her 3.9 million strong fan following. While the gathering indeed looked like a lot of fun, what caught our attention was the delightful cakes that the birthday girl cut. We could spot not one but two amazing cakes that featured as part of Mira Kapoor's birthday celebrations. Take a look at the pictures of the birthday cake that Mira Kapoor shared on Instagram stories:

Mira Kapoor's birthday cake looked so delicious.

(Also Read: Mira Kapoor Enjoys Lebanese Food In Dubai, Here's What All She Ate)

Mira Kapoor's birthday cakes didn't just look extremely delicious but were also decorated beautifully. The first cake was a creamy vanilla cake with berries and flowers created on top with cream. The second cake was a lavish one with some breathtakingly beautiful elements like orchids, roses, baby's breath and even some big candles.





As Mira Kapoor is a big food-lover, her party too featured some lavish and gourmet food. In one picture shared by her friend, yoga instructor Sarvesh Shashi, we could see the diva glancing at the menu for the night. "Forget the party, tell me what's for dinner," he wrote in the caption of his story. Take a look:

(Also Read: Mira Kapoor's Summer Drink Of Choice Is Homemade And Vegan)





Mira Kapoor often treats us to glimpses of her foodie indulgences every now and then. Earlier this week, Mira Kapoor enjoyed a gorgeous view of the sunset with some delicious pav bhaji on the side. She left no stone unturned to make the dish super rich and creamy with the addition of some grated cheese on top. Take a look:

Mira Kapoor's post about pav bhaji was indeed relatable for her followers. She wrote in the caption of her post, "Pav Bhaji, sunset & cheese. Who else likes cheese on everything?" We'd surely agree with her philosophy! What did you think of Mira Kapoor's birthday cakes and foodie diaries? Tell us in the comments below.