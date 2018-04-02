Air Diet: This Crazy Diet Promotes Eating 'Nothing' To Lose Weight

Just when we thought the concept of fad diets like baby food diet sirtfood diet and ice diet was dying down, air diet came along. A French created diet that has a simple guideline: eat nothing at all! Yes, you heard us right! This bizarre diet actually includes zero food in order to shed those pounds. It is believed to have been followed by many celebrities down Hollywood. If you think this is weird enough, wait till you read what is needed to eat or drink while on air diet.

What Is Air Diet?

Air diet is said to be inspired and based on the concept of Breatharianism, which is the belief that one could live only on energy from sunlight and air, and do not need nourishment from food. Interestingly, Wiley Brooks founded the Breatharian Institute of America, which promoted the theory that air alone can keep our bodies physically active and manifested in complete light. Also, known as virtual eating diet, air diet typically means eating nothing, but a water and salt soup concoction. Surprisingly, A French magazine named this diet a 'good' way to lose weight.



Weight loss

It is believed that the diet has been modified; all you need to do is to prepare a delicious meal, no matter what it contains, even if it is junk. Keep the hot meal right in front of you and 'eat' the air above the meal to try and trick your brain into thinking that you have actually eaten the meal, without having to eat it. Basically, you haven't touched the meal, yet 'eaten' the air (steam). In the entire diet plan, it turns out you are actually eating salt and water soup till you cut down on some kilograms.



It is believed that the diet has been modified​

If you are looking to ruin your health, air diet may be the go-to diet for you. The idea of the diet is to basically eat nothing at all, except air, literally and the water and salt soup. By following this diet, you would be missing out on the basic nutrients required by the body. In fact, starving yourself can lead to various psychological problems. Moreover, it can cause problems like fatigue, hunger, weak metabolism, eating disorders, et al.

So, if you are even thinking of following a bizarre diet like this, consult a doctor.