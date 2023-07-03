Haldi doodh - just the name is enough to bring back memories of our elders coaxing us to have more of this healthy drink. Golden turmeric milk or haldi doodh is considered an age-old home remedy for many types of problems. Whether you've caught a chill, feeling low due to an infection, or just struggling to sleep - this drink comes highly recommended for all. Today, we'd like to introduce you to a simple way of upgrading regular haldi doodh. It involves the addition of another common spice found in Indian kitchens: ajwain (carom seeds). Ajwain and turmeric milk has a distinctive flavour and added advantages, as you shall see:

Top Health Benefits Of Ajwain And Turmeric Milk:

1. Boosts immunity:

Haldi has many benefits for your body

Turmeric is considered a miracle spice because it has antiviral, antifungal and antiseptic properties. Ajwain also contains antioxidants that can help strengthen your immune system. So whether you're already suffering from a cold, cough, infection, seasonal flu, etc. or want to protect yourself from them, this drink can come in handy.

2. Good for your gut:

This drink has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric helps protect the gut and may provide relief from digestive issues, specifically. Ajwain is widely used as a home remedy to treat stomach problems, including bloating and acidity. However, not everyone can digest milk properly. So take into account your pre-existing conditions before adding this drink to your diet.

3. Can help you sleep better:

This golden concoction helps relax the body and keep it warm. Curcumin is also known to improve one's mood. In general, it has a soothing effect and can help you get a good night's sleep.

4. May Help Ease Pain:

The anti-inflammatory properties of the ingredients may also help those suffering from joint pain and related issues. Haldi doodh has long been used as a traditional elixir believed to promote faster healing.

Is Ajwain Haldi Doodh Good For Diabetics?

Haldi doodh may help those who have diabetes. Photo Credit: iStock

Turmeric and ajwain are diabetes-friendly spices. Research suggests that the curcumin content of this drink can help manage blood sugar levels. Click here to know more. Diabetics should reduce or avoid the usage of sweeteners in their ajwain and turmeric milk. You may choose to add very little organic honey or jaggery, but only after consulting with your doctor.

Can Ajwain Haldi Doodh Help You Lose Weight?

This drink can be consumed, in moderation, as part of a weight loss diet. It is rich in protein and can keep you satiated for longer. Since it boosts metabolism and promotes gut health, it also indirectly supports weight management. Like diabetics, those wanting to lose weight should be careful regarding the addition of sweeteners.

Quick And Easy Ajwain And Turmeric Milk Recipe | How To Make Ajwain Haldi Doodh At Home

Dry roast ajwain seeds on low flame until they begin to change colour. Turn off the heat and set them aside. In a saucepan, add milk, turmeric powder, black pepper powder, jaggery and ghee. Stir the ingredients well, and then bring the milk to a boil. Lower the heat and allow the milk to simmer for a minute or so. Mix in the roasted ajwain seeds and serve warm.





Click here for the detailed recipe.





Try this wholesome drink soon, and let us know how you like it!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.