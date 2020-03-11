Bored With Haldi-Doodh? Here Are 3 Yummy Ways To Include Turmeric In Your Diet

Main healthy ingredient in turmericis curcumin

Turmeric, or as we call it 'haldi', needs no introduction. Used in almost every Indian curry, this Asian root spice is also known for several health benefits. From detoxification to controlling blood sugar - the list for turmeric benefits is long. Renowned food historian K.T. Achaya, in his book 'A Historical Dictionary of Indian Food', stated, "curcuma longa is an ancient yellow rhizome, probably native to India". He further informed that due to the striking orange-yellow colour and dyeing ability "soon gave the turmeric root an important place in magic, ritual and cuisine in India."





Health Benefits Of Turmeric:

According to 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, the main healthy ingredient in turmeric is curcumin - "a well-researched antioxidant and powerful anti-inflammatory that helps to fight free-radical damage." Turmeric works well as an antiseptic, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial agent and can be as effective as a pharmaceutical drug without any side-effects. As per the 'Healing Foods', it also "prevents and treats arthritis, cardiovascular problems, diabetes and even neurological conditions".





How Can We Use Turmeric?

The fresh roots can be eaten as it is or can be used as an alternative to ginger. It can be used as spice (haldi powder) after drying and grinding the roots. The leaves of the turmeric plants can also be used to wrap food during cooking (just like we cook food with banana leaves). The book 'Healing Foods' also says, "curcumin is better absorbed in the presence of oils, such as coconut, olive, ghee and butter. Heating it slightly aids absorption."





Other than using as spice, one of the most common culinary usage of turmeric is in the form of 'haldi-doodh'. A hot glass of milk with turmeric and black-pepper infused in it is undoubtedly an age-old home remedy of the parents and grandparents for several health issues - from cold and flu to body ache. It cannot be denied that 'old is gold' and this haldi-doodh formula is evergreen, but we have three interesting recipes that can give you the right dose of turmeric for overall well-being.





Here Are 3 Yummy Ways To Include Turmeric In Your Diet:

Village-style Mint and Turmeric Chutney

Chutney can always be an interesting way to include herbs and spices in form of food. The best part is that you get every nutrient of the ingredients as is. This chutney is a mixture of various hand churned spices and herbs like mint, turmeric, dhaniya, plum jam, etc. Click here for the complete recipe.





Orange-Turmeric-Ginger Detox Drink

Detoxification is one of the most important parts of any fitness regime; and turmeric water has been proven to be rejuvenating. It helps flushing out toxins from the body. Now. imagine a turmeric detox drink gets the goodness of orange ginger! This will add on to the detoxification process in your body. Click here for the complete recipe.





Turmeric Kulfi

Summer is knocking the doors and we all are eagerly waiting to enjoy various types of kulfis to the fullest. Bringing a healthy addition to the lip-smacking kulfis, this recipe includes the goodness of turmeric in it. Click here for the complete recipe.





