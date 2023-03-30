It is common to have many stomach-related problems due to poor eating habits or a bad lifestyle, such as stomach pain, gas, bloating, and acidity, which can affect adults and children alike. For all of these issues, some home remedies are being tried in Indian homes. Many kitchen staples, such as asafetida (hing) and carom seeds (ajwain), are known to be helpful in these situations. Both of these ingredients are used in many dishes, and they are known to relieve gas and digestive problems. If you are facing such issues, we are going to tell you about the water made from asafoetida and ajwain, which is better for all these problems.





Also Read: 5 Interesting Ways To Add Vitamin C To Your Summer Diet





Health Benefits of Asafoetida (Hing):

Asafoetida is commonly used in Indian recipes to aid digestion. The anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties present in asafoetida are considered beneficial for overall health. Drinking asafetida mixed with water helps keep digestion healthy and also speeds up metabolism.





Health Benefits of Ajwain:

The thymol present in ajwain helps promote digestion by releasing gastric juice in the stomach. Asafoetida and ajwain together work effectively for indigestion and acidity. That's why asafetida and ajwain water can help improve digestion.





Health Benefits of Hing Ajwain Water:

Ajwain, also known as carom seeds, is a common spice used in Indian cuisine. When soaked in water, ajwain seeds and hing release their nutrients into the water, creating hing ajwain water. Here are some potential health benefits of consuming hung ajwain water:

Relieves digestive issues

Hing ajwain water can help relieve digestive issues such as bloating, gas, and constipation. It contains thymol, a compound that has antispasmodic properties and can relax the digestive tract.





Boosts immunity

The antioxidants present in ajwain can help boost your immunity and protect your body against infections.





Helps with respiratory issues

The anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties of ajwain can help alleviate respiratory issues such as coughs, colds, and asthma.





Reduces inflammation

Ajwain contains compounds that have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation in the body.





Aids in weight loss

Drinking hung ajwain water regularly may help boost your metabolism, leading to weight loss.





How to Make Hing Ajwain Water:

Making asafoetida and ajwain water is very easy. To make it, take a glass of water in a pan and add a small spoon of ajwain. Boil it well and turn off the gas when it is done. Add one-fourth teaspoon of asafoetida and black salt to the water and mix well. Consume it.





Also Read: Weight Loss: How To Make South Indian Curd Rice To Lose Weight





It's important to note that while hung ajwain water may have potential health benefits, it is not a substitute for medical treatment. If you have any health concerns, it's always best to consult with a healthcare professional.



