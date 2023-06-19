Those suffering from diabetes need to make a lot of changes in their diet. And this doesn't just apply to food. Diabetics have to often give up common drinks like sodas, fruit juices, regular teas/ coffees, etc. because they tend to be high in sugar. So the question remains, how should they stay hydrated? We have listed down 10 drink options below, which include hot beverages, cooling concoctions as well as natural juices that are suitable for diabetics. Hence, whatever the season, you have a few options to rely on.

Here Are 10 Drinks, Juices And Teas Suitable For Diabetics For Each Season:

1. Coconut water







Coconut water is Nature's elixir for good health. Although some varieties are slightly sweet, this drink is great for diabetics. Coconut water is low in calories while being rich in nutrients and minerals including potassium, electrolytes, vitamin B, amino acids, etc. Apart from managing blood sugar, it can also improve digestion, skin health and immunity.

2. Chaas (Buttermilk)

When it comes to dairy-based drinks, chaas stands out because it doesn't require the addition of sugar (or any sweetener for that matter). Spices like cumin and/or ingredients like ginger, coriander, etc. may be added to give chaas a distinctive flavour. And doing so just enhances the nutritional value of this drink further. Click here for a recipe options.

3. Sattu Sharbat

Sattu sharbat is made with roasted chana, jeera, ginger, red chilli powder, mint and black salt. Each of these ingredients is good for balancing blood glucose levels. While many recipes include a sweetener like jaggery, diabetics should remember that this is also a form of sugar. Here's an easy recipe for this traditional drink.

4. Barley Water

Diabetes Drinks: Barley has a low GI index. Photo Credit: iStock

Barley is known to be a diabetes-friendly ingredient, especially because of its low glycemic index. Barley can be added to your diet in several ways, including in the form of a beverage. Barley water has many advantages for your body, apart from blood sugar management. Know more about its benefits and how to prepare it here.

5. Karela Juice

While diabetics are generally advised against consuming fruit juices, the same doesn't apply to vegetable juices. Particular ones can actually greatly help diabetics. Karela or bottle gourd juice is one such option, as this vegetable contains compounds that are said to help manage blood sugar levels naturally. It is also low in fat, calories and carbohydrates, making it a weight-loss-friendly drink as well.

6. Amla Juice

Amla or Indian gooseberry can be a wonderful addition to your diabetes diet. Not only does it have a low GI (glycemic index), but it is also rich in vitamin C. According to celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra, "Amla contains chromium, a mineral that regulates carbohydrate metabolism and is said to make the body more responsive to insulin, further keeping blood sugar levels in check." Read more about its benefits and find the recipe for this juice here. Want more green juices that can help you stay hydrated and nourished? Then click here.

7. Methi Water

Methi is a diabetes-friendly ingredient. Photo Credit: iStock

Fenugreek or methi seeds are filled with beneficial compounds and minerals. According to nutritionist Dr Anju Sood, "Fenugreek is excellent for regulating blood sugar levels. It may help in tackling insulin resistance, making it more responsive and sensitive. That is why it is more commonly used by diabetics." You need to soak the seeds before using them to make the tea. Here's the exact recipe.

8. Cinnamon Water

Cinnamon is another wonder spice that you should be adding to your diet. Starting your day with cinnamon water can be a good idea for diabetics. This simple concoction is said to have antioxidant and immunity-boosting properties. It can also help you deal with cholesterol problems. Click here to know more.

9. Green Tea

Diabetes Drinks: Avoid adding sweeteners to green tea. Photo Credit: iStock

Green tea is one of the best tea options for diabetics. Nowadays, it is commonly available in the market as well. Research suggests that green tea can not only help manage diabetes but also prevent it, to a certain extent. Experts advise consuming it without the addition of milk and sugar/ sweeteners for maximum benefits.

10. Turmeric Tea

Turmeric is one of the most commonly used Indian spices and has long been lauded for its healing and medicinal properties. Turmeric is known to boost immunity and provide protection from infections, flu, etc. It can also help with diabetes. We recommend brewing a simple turmeric tea (Recipe here) and skipping/ reducing the addition of honey.





