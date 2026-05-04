Ever picked up a packet of chips or biscuits and made a decision just by spotting a tiny green or brown mark? That's how one of the smartest food labelling systems in the world works. In India, these small symbols instantly tell you what's inside without reading a single ingredient. But beyond the familiar green and red, some lesser-known codes can make grocery runs even more efficient.

Food Labels Every Consumer Should Know About

1. Green: Vegetarian

You've definitely seen a green circle inside a green square that tells you the product is pure vegetarian. It implies that there is no meat, fish, or eggs present, only plant-based ingredients, along with dairy or honey. In a country like India, where food choices are tied to culture, this little green mark is incredibly powerful.

2. Red: Non-Vegetarian

Traditionally, non-vegetarian food had a brown/red circle inside a square. But to make labels more inclusive (especially for people with colour blindness), the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India replaced it with a new symbol in 2021: a brown triangle inside a square. This label means that the product contains animal-derived ingredients (meat, fish, poultry, or eggs).

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3. X: Not For Humans

There's another symbol that stands out. A black "X" inside a square means the product is not meant for human consumption. You'll usually find this on industrial or non-edible products.

4. Yellow: Contains Egg

This mark makes food composition more specific by removing all confusion instantly. The yellow mark is important for both ovo-vegetarians (who eat eggs) and people who strictly avoid eggs or are allergic to them.

5. Blue: Medicinal or Special Food

Not found on everyday products, a blue label indicates the nutritional supplements are for therapeutic or medical use. It indicates that these should be consumed only under medical guidance, not casually.

6. Black: High in Additives

This is the one to watch carefully. A black mark is a sign of high levels of preservatives, artificial colours or flavour enhancers. Overconsumption of such products may lead to digestive issues or diseases like diabetes or obesity. This mark is more of a 'proceed with caution' warning on ultra-processed foods.





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New Additions You Might Spot

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India's labelling system is getting smarter and more detailed with labels like the following:

Vegan Symbol: No animal products at all (not even dairy or honey)

Jaivik Bharat: Certified organic

+F (Fortified): Added nutrients like iron or vitamins

These help you align food choices with your health goals and lifestyle. All these symbols are backed by law. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India enforces them under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Labelling Regulations, 2011. These labels are put in place to ensure transparency and consumer safety and help consumers make an informed decision.





India is one of the few countries in the world that uses such clear visual veg/non-veg indicators. Imagine life without these basic symbols, with the need to read all the ingredients every time you need to buy something edible. Thankfully, this tiny symbol is an instant decision-maker.

