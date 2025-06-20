Hyderabadi cuisine is gaining popularity worldwide and attracting visitors, celebrities, and popular chefs. Among these is the famous Hyderabadi dessert Khubani ka Meetha or Qubani ka Meetha, also called Apricot Delight, which is made with apricots and cream or custard. It is usually served at festivals and weddings in Hyderabad. Thanks to famous chef Sarah Todd, this iconic Hyderabad treat has now reached a global audience through MasterChef Australia. Sarah recently envisaged a contemporary version of the Apricot Delight that honours its cultural origins while presenting it to a global audience.





Sarah Todd's Version Of Qubani Ka Meetha Or Apricot Delight





With her creative twist on Apricot Delight, returning contender Sarah Todd elevated a taste of Hyderabad as one of her competition dishes in the most recent episode of MasterChef Australia: Back to Win.

The ingredients used were apricot rosemary sauce, roasted nectarines, almond cake, cinnamon, sugar, white chocolate Chantilly, bourbon, apricot sorbet, and mandarin. This traditional Hyderabadi dessert featured layers of cake, cream, custard, and apricots.





Judge Andy Allen questioned Sarah about the recipe's inspiration, to which the celebrity chef replied that Apricot Delight is a delicacy that is often available on Hyderabad's streets. She expressed her desire to preserve the essence of the dish while experimenting with its flavours.





Judge Jean-Christophe Novelli praised Todd's rendition of the dessert, calling it "just perfect" and "balanced," while judge Andy Allen referred to it as "a million bucks."





"Qubani ka Meetha (Apricot Delight) is one of the first desserts I truly fell in love with in India," Sarah wrote on Instagram following the episode's airing. She referred to her platter as "a little love letter to Hyderabad."





MasterChef Australia also shared Sarah Todd's clip from the episode on their official Instagram account. “Sarah's apri-got it!” they captioned the post.

Several users, apparently Indian, reacted to the post.





One commented, “Sarah Todd, celebrating Indian flavours. Apricot delight is one the bestest desserts..”





“Khubani ka meetha...a beautiful delicious ode to the city of Nizams Hyderabad,” a second comment read.





“Thank you for celebrating Indian culture,” another commented.





“Hope to see more Hyderabadi recipes in MasterChef,” wrote one.





Sarah Todd is intricately linked to the Indian city of Hyderabad. She has made several trips to the city over the years, trying the street food, talking to the locals surrounding Charminar, and publicly declaring her love for Irani Chai.





Sarah, who is known for having a keen interest in Indian food, has often cited Hyderabad as a source of inspiration and a strong sense of culinary identity.