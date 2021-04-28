India is seeing an unprecedented surge in Covid-cases across the country. The second wave has seen a record high number of cases and deaths, thus putting burden on the health infrastructure. In this crisis, several countries have come together to help out the families in need. Leaders and personalities across the globe are also expressing their solidarity with the country during these testing times. Australian Masterchef Gary Mehigan too posted a picture on Instagram of himself enjoying one of Delhi's most-loved street foods - Chhole Bhature - along with an emotional post about India's Covid crisis. Take a look:

"Happier times on the streets of Dehli.....eating as always! This was 'chole bhature' a Punjabi dish of tangy chick peas and a soft fluffy puffed bread," explained Chef Gary Mehigan in his post. Narrating his India connection and the wonderful memories he made on his visit, he wrote, "I have so many good friends in India and right now things seem impossibly bad. I am thinking of you and hoping you and your loved ones are ok."

The celebrated Australian chef further encouraged people to stay safe and strong in order for happier times to return. "Stay safe and I can only hope that the freedoms and simple pleasures that we may have all taken for granted return soon," wrote chef Mehigan.

Chhole Bhature is a much-loved Indian street food.

Chef Gary Mehigan is best known for being a part of the trio of judges of the superhit reality show 'Masterchef Australia'. He has constantly expressed his fondness for Indian cuisine and the country too. In a recent chat with NDTV Food, chef revealed the dishes he loves from the Indian kitchens. "In an Indian context, I love dishes like fish moilee. I enjoy fish dishes a lot. I had it in Kolkata, the strong flavour of mustard oil is particularly very addictive," he said in the interview.

