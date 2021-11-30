Let's just agree that our evening tea accompanied with delicious snacks is as important as other meals of the day. As soon as the clock hits 4 pm, our palate automatically craves something spicy, greasy and indulgent. Whether it is some crispy pakodas, bhajjias, masala omelette or juicy kebabs, we often end up spoilt with the choices to go with our evening cuppa. Kebabs are one of the most popular tea-time snacks loved by all age groups. With an enticing aroma of different spices, succulent and juicy taste, kebabs make for a delectable snack recipe to accompany your 'sham ki chai'. Besides evening snacks, these tiny treats can also be served as a starter at any party or lavish feast.





The best part about kebabs is you can make them using different veg and non-veg ingredients. This versatile dish gives you room for numerous experiments and innovations. Considering this, here we bring you an easy yet interesting recipe that both vegetarians and non-vegetarians just can't resist - Aloo Ke Gola Kebabs. It won't be an exaggeration to say that aloo (or potato) is one common ingredient that is loved by both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. It is versatile and helps you prepare several desi and exotic snacks in quite a few minutes. This particular aloo ke gola kebab recipe is a vegetarian take on mutton gola kebabs. It is easy to make and includes the basic ingredients you easily get at home. Wondering what those ingredients are and how to make this recipe? Read on.

Here's How You Can Make Aloo Ka Gola Kebab | Aloo Ke Gola Kebab

To prepare this recipe, take a large container, add mashed potatoes along with grated veggies like beetroot, cabbage, carrot, capsicum and chopped coriander and green chillies. Mix everything well with the potato masher.

Now, add the dry ingredients like salt, cumin powder, red chilli powder and more spices along with roasted besan and maida. Mix again. Now, take a small portion, round it like bondas. Then, heat oil in a pan and fry the kebabs.





Click here for the full recipe.





For more vegetarian kebab recipes, click here.





Serve these aloo ke gola kebabs hot, with some ketchup or mint chutney by the side.





Try it at home and let us know how your family and friends liked it in the comment section below.