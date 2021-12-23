Whenever we go to a restaurant or a dinner party, the rich and creamy kofta curry always holds a special place on the menu! The kofta is one dish that has a rich culinary history, rooted in our country. Thanks to the Mughal Empire, we were introduced to this elegant and delicious dish and ever since then, we have incorporated it into our cuisine with our own style. Deep-fried koftas are cooked in tomato-onion gravy with plenty of spices to give us the kofta curry we know and love. Traditionally, koftas were made using meat but we have managed to tweak this delicious recipe so that vegetarians can enjoy it as well! That's why we bring a delicious veg kofta recipe that will make you drool, and it is aloo kofta! With the goodness of the beloved potato, this velvety veg kofta can be paired with lachcha paratha or pulao.





Also Read: Biryani, Chicken Tikka And More: 5 Ways To Add A Hariyali Twist To Classic Recipes

Pair it with lachcha paratha.

Aloo Kofta Recipe: How To Make Aloo Kofta

Boil the potatoes and mash them. Add grated cheese, corn starch, salt and pepper. Mix it well, shape the koftas and fry them. Keep them aside. Blanch tomatoes, onions and almonds. Grind them to a smooth paste.





In a kadhai, heat oil and saute bay leaf and cumin seeds. Pour in the tomato-onion-almond paste. Add ginger-garlic paste and mix it well. Season it with turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander powder. Add water to the kadhai, and bring the gravy to a boil. Add the sugar, salt, cream, garam masala and kasuri methi. Let it cook for a while. Once the gravy is ready, pour it in a serving bowl and add the fried aloo kofta.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Aloo Kofta.





Sounds delicious, right?! Make this creamy aloo kofta at home and impress your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!