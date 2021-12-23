Chicken biryani, chicken tikka, pulao and more, just thinking about these delicious delicacies has us salivating! These classic dishes have been passed on from generations, winning the hearts of people of all ages. Every weekend, we can find these delicacies on our dining table and we love to indulge in them with our family and friends. But repeating the same biryani or chicken tikka recipe can get a little mundane. We found a way to enjoy the same classic dishes by adding a twist of hariyali flavour in the recipes. Rather than repeating dishes, you can try the hariyali versions of the same classic.





Here Are 5 Hariyali Recipes To Try From:

1. Hariyali Chicken Biryani

Who doesn't love chicken biryani?! This is one flavourful dish that sings to the heart of every chicken lover. We have found a chicken biryani recipe that comes with a spicy and aromatic hariyali twist!





Click here for the recipe for Hariyali Chicken Biryani.

2. Hariyali Murgh Masala

This green chicken curry is not only delicious but also masaledaar! The signature hariyali green comes from a paste that is made of coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chillies and gram. The marinated chicken is then bathed in this velvety curry.

Click here for the recipe of Hariyali Murgh Masala.

This paneer tastes delicious!

3. Paneer Hariyali

Any occasion is incomplete without a delicious paneer snack, isn't it? This paneer hariyali will make an elegant addition to any party meal! All you need to do is marinate the paneer in hariyali paste and then cook the paneer in your method of choice.





Click here for the recipe of Paneer Hariyali.

4. Hariyali Pulao

We crave something yummy, but we don't have the time or energy to whip up something elaborate. This is where the pulao comes to the rescue! This spicy and delicious hariyali pulao recipe will become your go-to dinner.





Click here for the recipe of Hariyali Pulao.

This chicken is lip-smacking!

5. Hariyali Chicken Tikka

One of the most popular snacks for any occasion, chicken tikka is one snack that people of all ages enjoy. The chicken is marinated in coriander, mint, ginger, garlic, green chillies for 30 minutes and then grilled to perfection.





Click here for the recipe for Hariyali Chicken Tikka.





Try out these hariyali recipes and do tell us in the comments section which one is your favourite.



