Indian cuisine is a storehouse of culinary gems and amazing recipes. Every inch of this country will give you a whole new perspective on the use of spices, vegetables, flavours and condiments and how they come together in daily cooking. A common misconception about Indian food is that we use excess oil in our food. This couldn't be farther from the truth! There are so many light recipes too that require minimal oil in them, and still turn out equally delicious. Take this Almond Kofta for instance. Did you know this luscious Kofta recipe is made without even a single drop of oil?

Kofta is an Indian version of a dumpling or a meatball, which is commonly found in Indian preparations. These Koftas are dunked in a delicious onion-tomato gravy which is even doused in generous amounts of cream at times. Lauki Kofta, Paneer Kofta and Malai Kofta are some of the popular Kofta curry preparations. This Almond Kofta recipe uses a potato-based filling and selected spices with no oil required. Crushed almonds lend this Kofta preparation an authentic and unique taste. You can have these Koftas as is, or combine them to make a sinful gravy dish.

Healthy Recipe: Malai Kofta is a popular recipe of Indian cuisine.

The best part about this Almond Kofta recipe is that it requires zero oil. Rather than deep frying the Kofta balls, they are baked in the oven for a healthy and tasty treat.

How To Make Almond Kofta | Easy Almond Kofta Recipe

Start by combining all the ingredients for the Kofta filling. Refrigerate and keep aside. Now use this batter to form small kofta balls. Prepare the crumbling for the recipe and roll the Koftas in it. Bake the koftas in a pre-heated oven until they turn golden-brown.

So, what are you waiting for? Try this wonderful Almond Kofta recipe today.

