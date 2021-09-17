





Whenever Goa comes to mind, all we can think about is relaxing on beautiful beaches while munching on delicious food. Goa represents a sense of serenity and relaxation that soothes the mind and the heart. Almost every Indian has said the mighty word "goa jana hain!" but only a few have succeeded! Just because we can't go to Goa doesn't mean we can't enjoy Goan food! We have found a classic Goan recipe called aloo vindaloo that would give the Goan serenity in every bite.





Goan Aloo Vindaloo is the vegetarian alternative to the classic vindaloo curry. This curry is known for its hot and spicy flavours that will excite your tastebuds and make you salivate. Enjoy this sizzling hot aloo vindaloo curry with fresh chapatis or steamed rice to get the authentic taste.

Aloo vindaloo is spicy and hot.

How To Make Aloo Vindaloo | Goan Aloo Vindaloo Recipe:

For this Goan recipe, you will be required to prepare the vindaloo paste first, then start the preparation of the potato curry. The vindaloo paste is a classic Goan paste that is used a lot in the cuisine. It is a hot and spicy paste that adds masala to the food. Start by drizzling vinegar over dry red chillies and set them aside for few minutes. Till then, dry roast coriander seeds, clover, cinnamon, peppercorns and the rest of the seasoning. Blend the dry chillies, roasted spices, ginger, garlic, tamarind and water till a smooth paste is ready.







For the curry, saute onion in a pressure cooker till they are golden brown. Add potato cubes, tomato puree and vindaloo paste. Season with salt and turmeric powder. Add some water and pressure cook it till the potatoes are cooked. Sprinkle some sugar and aloo vindaloo is ready!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe of aloo vindaloo.











What are you waiting for? Try out this spicy, hot aloo vindaloo curry today and do tell us how you liked it in the comments section.