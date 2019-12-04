Indian Breakfast Recipes: How To Make Maharashtra Special Batata Bhaji And Puri At Home 

Among breakfast dishes, there's so much to try in Maharashtra

Indian breakfasts could prove to be an indulgent affair. Breakfast, the first meal of the day, is often touted to be the most important one, and we are thinking Indians understood this way back. From healthy and filling to downright decadent and greasy, we have all kinds of breakfast options in the country. One of our most loved Maharashtrian breakfast dishes of all time is batata bhaji and puri. It spells comfort and home for millions out there. Maharashtrian food is fiery and full of flavours. Among breakfast dishes, there's so much to try in Maharashtra. Pav bhaji, batata vada, missal pav, the list is really vast. Batata bhaji and puri is also one of the hot-selling breakfast dishes of the state.

Batata in Marathi means potato. Potatoes are used generously across many Maharashtrian preparations. Batata bhaji or batatyachi bhaji refers to a dry and spicy potato dish. It is popularly paired with piping hot puri. You can have it with rice or chapatti too. This recipe of batata bhaji and puri posted on NDTV Food's YouTube channel will help you make the eclectic dish at home. We recommend that you have it hot for best experience. You can prepare the delicacy for a lazy Sunday brunch, or you can even carry it for train journeys, picnics and potlucks.





