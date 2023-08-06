Mornings are usually hectic and we get almost no time to prepare a meal that's extensive and can be relished well. That's when some smart kitchen gadgets come handy. You will find various such appliances that can help speed-up the process of preparing breakfast, that too without you wasting much time. One such option is an electric kettle. It helps you boil water, prepare tea and even boil egg at times. If you ask us, we always suggest you to have one in your collection - and it is just the right time to consider the thought. Amazon is back with its Great Freedom Festival, where you will get lucrative discounts on various kitchen essentials. Moreover, the e-commerce giant is also offering various other offers for a great shopping experience. Click here for more details.

Here're 5 Bestseller Electric Kettle Options For Your Kitchen:

1. Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle:

This electric kettle holds up to 1.5-litre water and is made of food-grade material. It comes with a 360-degree swivel base that connects the standard power cord for safe usage and convenient storage. Originally priced at Rs. 1245, you will now get it just for Rs. 499.





2. Butterfly EKN Electric Kettle:

This product comes with auto cut-off facility and a 360-degree swirl base. It also has a convenient grip that makes it easy-to-use and convenient. Originally priced at Rs. 1299, you will now get this electric kettle for Rs. 549.





3. Prestige PKOSS Electric Kettle:

The product has features including automatic cutoff, 360-degree swivel base and a single-touch lid locking. It is made of good quality stainless steel and is easy to use; just remember, never operate the appliance empty.





4. Wipro Vesta Cool Touch Electric Kettle:

This black kettle comes with cool touch function, enabled by double-layer protection and auto shut-off function. It helps you boil water for around five to six people, within minutes.





5. Havells Aqua Plus Double Wall Kettle:

This kettle is cordless and comes with auto shut-off function. It has cool-touch outer body and a wide mouth for easy filling, pouring and cleaning.





