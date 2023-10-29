An air fryer can revolutionise your daily cooking. This helpful device allows you to cook food using less oil. This can allow you to enjoy your favourite snacking in a healthier way, while also saving time and money. Many people have already embraced the use of air fryers and are reaping the benefits. If you want to try it for the first time or upgrade your old air fryer, we have some good news for you. The Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering some fantastic deals on top-brand brand air fryers, among other kitchen appliances. What's more, purchases made with ICICI credit and debit cards can get a 10% instant discount. Click here for further details.





Without any further ado, let us take a look at a few of the air fryer deals you should check out:

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: 5 Top-Brand Air Fryers Up To 63% Off

1. PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90

PHILIPS has a range of reliable home appliances and their air fryers are not to be missed. This one comes with Patented Rapid Air technology and a specially designed pan that cooks food properly even without flipping. Using this air fryer you can also bake, grill, roast or reheat food items. Its digital interface consists of a touch screen with 7 presets for ease of functioning. Previously priced at Rs. 11,995, you can now get it at Rs. 7,999.

2. INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry

Another digital air fryer you could consider buying is this one by INALSA. It comes with 8 Preset Programs that are perfect for items like frozen potatoes, natural potatoes, veggies, chicken, sausages, meat, fish, cakes and others. This fully digital air fryer has timer settings between 1 and 60 minutes and temperature controls between 80 degrees Celsius and 200 degrees Celsius. Previously priced at Rs. 9,995, you can now get it at Rs. 4,395.





3. Morphy Richards 5 Litre Classic Air Fryer

This Morphy Richards Air Fryer is easy to handle and has great controls for time, temperature as well as voltage fluctuation protection. This allows you to cook your food evenly and get the consistency just right. Its non-stick-coated basket will ensure your snacks make it out of the air fryer without breaking. Previously priced at Rs. 11,199, you can now get it for Rs. 5,298.





4. Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer

This air fryer is a great fit for families of 3-4 people. Its cooking tray can accommodate 900 grams of french fries / 10-12 chicken wings / 10-inch pizza / 15-16 small samosas This Xiaomi product has 1500W heating power and 360-degree heated air circulation that prepares your food to perfection. Apart from frying, you can use it to bake, grill, reheat, defrost and dehydrate foods. Previously priced at Rs. 14,999, you can now get this air fryer at Rs. 5,499.





5. AGARO Elite Air Fryer For Home With Rotisserie Convection Oven

This AGARO air fryer comes with a special component: an in-built rotisserie convection oven. This product has a Preset Menu with 16 options: Chicken, Defrost, Wings, Dehydrate, Steak, French fries, Fish, Vegetables, Popcorn, Proof, Cake, Skewer, Pizza, Keep warm, Toast, and Cookie. It also boasts triple functions in terms of top heating, bottom heating and rotisserie. Another noteworthy aspect is the automatic Shutoff and overheat protection, which can help prevent you from overcooking your food and/or endangering the appliance itself. Previously priced at Rs. 22,995, you can now get this AGARO air fryer for Rs. 11,499





