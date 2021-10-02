The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 is live now exclusively for the prime members. For others, the sale starts on October 3, 2021. The month-long festival brings along hundreds of deal and offers on multiple products - including grocery, daily essentials, appliances, kitchenware, cookware and more. So, if you are planning to get something new for your kitchen, then we suggest, this is just the right time to grab all you need. In addition to all the lucrative deals and discounts, the HDFC Bank debit and credit card users can avail an instant 10 percent discount on their purchases. Much enticing, isn't it?





Here we handpicked some of the best deals and offers available on microwave ovens during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. You get microwave ovens from the top brands for up to 30% off. Take a look.

Here're 5 Best Microwave Ovens With Great Deals And Discounts:

Originally priced at Rs. 18,890, this microwave oven is now available at Rs. 13,490 - saving up to Rs. 5,400. It comes with a 30-litre capacity and can be used for baking, defrosting, reheating, grilling and cooking. This microwave oven features 101 auto-cook menu options and comes with touch pad menu that is easy to clean. This microwave oven also has a child lock that ensures complete safety especially for the children at home.

Specifications:

Price: 13,490

Rating: 4.3/5 (based on Amazon)

Capacity: 30L

Colour: Black

Another microwave option suitable for large families, it comes with slimfry technology that can help you enjoy fried food without actually deep frying. Besides, you can also use this oven for baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting and cooking. This microwave oven also features child lock and touch pad that makes it easy to use on a daily basis. During the sale, you will get this product at Rs. 12, 890 - originally priced at Rs. 14,990.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 12,890

Rating: 4.4/5 (based on Amazon)

Capacity: 28L

Colour: Black

This 20-litre microwave oven comes with superior powder coated cavity and solo microwave features that helps in reheating, defrosting and cooking food. Besides it has 21 auto-cook menus and feather touch control with LED display. During the sale, this microwave oven will be available at just Rs. 5,990.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 5,990

Rating: 4/5 (based on Amazon)

Capacity: 20L

Colour: Black

This microwave oven by LG comes with 28-litre capacity and is made of a stainless steel material. It has more than 250 auto cook menu that helps roasting, grilling, baking and more. Besides it comes with a roti basket and helps you prepare soft and fluffy rotis at home, without any fuss.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 17,190

Rating: 4.4/5 (based on Amazon)

Capacity: 28L

Colour: Floral

Suitable for a family for 3-4 members this 23-litre convection microwave oven helps you with auto defrost, cooking, grilling and more. It also has pre-heat function, child lock feature and auto-cook menus. Besides this microwave oven has multi cooking stages, making this appliance convenient for you. You can also easily clean the cavities of this microwave oven, making it ideal for everyday use.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 6749

Rating: 4.3/5 (based on Amazon)

Capacity: 23L

Colour: Black

Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.