The process of cooking is indeed a tiresome one. We are often on the hunt for appliances that help us save time in the kitchen. While nowadays we have access to plenty of such appliances, the one that remains constant is a good old trusty mixer grinder. Whether it's for making purees or chutneys for dosa batter, we simply cannot do without one. It makes all our tasks easier with just a click of a button. If you wish to amp up your current one, then there's no better time than to buy them from the Amazon Great Indian Festival. There are deals and discounts of up to 60% that you can get during the festival. Isn't that amazing? The best part is that if you're a Prime member, you get to enjoy exclusive discounts starting today. In addition to these discounts, you get the advantage of one-day delivery and an extra 10% discount if you shop using the SBI debit and credit cards. Click here for more details.

Here Are 5 Best Mixer Grinder Options For Your Kitchen:

1. Philips HL 7756/00 Mixer Grinder

Featuring a stylish outer body, this mixer grinder by Philips comes with three stainless steel multipurpose jars. It is equipped with a powerful 750-watt turbo motor that allows you to grind the toughest of ingredients with the utmost ease. The advanced air ventilation system in it provides faster cooling and ensures a longer shelf life. Originally priced at Rs 5,295, you can now get the product for just Rs 2,999.





2. Prestige IRIS Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder

Another wonderful mixer grinder that you can opt for is the IRIS Plus by Prestige. This too comes with a 750-watt motor that grinds all types of foods. Its jars are designed to perfection and made with superior-quality stainless steel. The handles of this mixer grinder are also quite sturdy, which allows you to handle it with ease. Originally priced at Rs 6,295, you can now buy it for Rs 2,599.





3. Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder

The Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder is the perfect example of both durability and design. It has jars with a sleek finish and a 230-watt mixer grinder. The razor-sharp rotator blades chop all your food items or ingredients precisely. It comes with a user-friendly 3-speed knob that allows you to adjust the speed that serves your purpose. Originally priced at Rs 5,069, you can now grab the product for just Rs 2,498.





4. Bosch True Mixx Pro Mixer Grinder

The Bosch True Mixx Pro Mixer Grinder comes with strong lid locks to ensure complete hands-free mixing and grinding. It has a uniquely designed blunt pounding blade with thick edges that replicates a pounding effect on dry ingredients. The mixer grinder set includes four jars and will make a great addition to your kitchen. Originally priced at Rs 10,590, you can buy it for just Rs 6,499.





5. Bajaj Rex 500W Mixer Grinder

Take your culinary skills to the next level with the Bajaj Rex 500W Mixer Grinder. The 500W motor is powerful enough to carry out several tasks. It has an elegant yet sturdy body design and comes with three different jars. Buy this mixer grinder now and enhance the overall look of your kitchen. Originally priced at Rs 3,210, you can now buy the product for Rs 1,799.





Click here to learn more about the deals and discounts on all kitchen essentials.





Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.