Gone are the days when a mere stove could cater to all your cooking needs. Today you need different appliances for different types of cooking purposes - OTG (oven-toaster-grill) being one such kitchen essential. It helps you grill chicken, bake delicious cakes, and more. So if you are planning to try your hands on baking, this appliance is a must-have. In fact, we say, this is the right time to go for an OTG as Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering huge discounts on all the products you need. Click here for details.

Meanwhile, here we bring you a few of our recommendations for OTG. Take a look and decide for yourself.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Here're 5 OTG Options For You To Consider:

1. Philips Digital Oven Toaster Grill:

This appliance has a 25-liter capacity and operates with 1500 watts. It comes with a one-touch preset menu that includes predefined time, temperature, and heating element settings for expert cooking results.





2. Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller:

This appliance is suitable for baking soft bread and delicious cakes, toasting oil-free papads and rotis, grilling vegetables and meats, and much more. It also features stainless steel heating elements for lasting performance. It has an automatic shutoff timer function, complete with a ready bell to alert you when your cooking is done.





3. Bajaj Majesty Oven Toaster Griller:

This product is straightforward to set up and does not require any installation. It boasts a combination of a powder-coated and stainless steel body, ensuring long-lasting durability. The OTG also comes with a timer that includes an auto shut-off feature for added convenience.





4. Inalsa Oven MasterChef OTG:

Powered by 800W, this oven toaster griller rapidly heats up in just two to three minutes, significantly expediting your cooking. This not only saves time but also helps reduce electricity expenses and promotes lower calorie consumption. Besides, the interior is designed for consistent toasting, accommodating up to four slices of bread at once or a nine-inch pizza, along with a variety of snacks and meals.





5. AGARO Grand Motorised Baking Oven:

This oven is equipped with a motorised rotisserie function, allowing you to prepare perfectly roasted and evenly browned dishes with convenience. The convection feature ensures even cooking and browning, making it suitable for baking cakes and other confectionery items. Alongside, it offers six different heating modes, which provide versatility for cooking various dishes.





Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.