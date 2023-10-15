We all love well-organised dining setups. Isn't it? A beautiful dinner plate or serving bowl or some chic cutleries instantly elevate the overall meal experience. And this is exactly why, we got you some fancy dinnerware and serveware to add to your collection. The best part is that you can get all these utensils for up to 53 discount off, thanks to the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. So, what are you waiting for? Scan through our recommended dinnerware and serveware and pick one to add to your collection. Read on.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Here Are 5 Dinnerware Options For You:

1. Larah By Borosil Green Leaves Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set:

This dinner set is devoid of any animal-derived materials. Besides, it is microwave oven-safe and resistant to chipping, making it convenient to heat meals on a plate. Besides, it is lightweight, stackable, and designed for both convenience and storage.





2. Wonderchef Granite Die Cast Non-Stick Casserole Set:

Crafted by designers, these forged pans are constructed from pure-grade virgin aluminum to ensure rapid and uniform heat distribution. It also promotes a healthy cooking experience and is 100 percent PFOA-free. The casserole also has a five-layer meta tuff non-stick coating for an oil-free daily cooking experience.





3. Cello Sapphire Insulated Inner Steel Casserole:

These containers are made of imported Borosilicate glass, ensuring they are 100% food-grade and free from lead and cadmium. The airtight plastic lids used are also entirely food-safe and help preserve the freshness of your food. These containers are suitable for freezing and can be safely used in the microwave, thanks to their low thermal expansion Borosilicate glass construction. They are easy to maintain and can be cleaned in the dishwasher.





4. Agaro Elite Glass Casserole:

These casseroles are made of durable borosilicate glass that can tolerate temperatures as high as 350 degrees Celsius. They come in 700ml and 1000ml sizes, with glass lid, and make for a chic addition to your dining setup. These casseroles are safe for use in the microwave, oven, and freezer.





5. Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Casserole:

These insulated casserole dishes feature food-grade stainless steel interiors. These containers are designed with a double-walled stainless steel construction to maintain the warmth and freshness of your food for extended periods. They come with a shiny finish on both the inside and outside.











