While we all love to enjoy cooking food, there is one task in the cooking process that we all find equally tedious, and that is chopping. Chopping food using a knife and a chopping board is time-consuming and unsafe, we have to be careful about not cutting our hands and harming ourselves. The worst part is chopping onions, our eyes burn profusely during the process! Wouldn't life be easier if vegetables could chop automatically? Guess what? They can! Vegetable choppers are what we need. A vegetable chopper can automatically chop all veggies without any electricity. It is time to add this useful appliance to our kitchens. We have found some excellent quality vegetable choppers that are up to 60% off! Check them out on Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale which is offering amazing deals and discounts. If are an HDFC cardholder, then you will get an additional 10% off on every purchase!





Amazon Sale 2021: Here Are the Best Deals On Vegetable Choppers With Up to 60 Off:

1.Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy Chopper

Pigeon's mini manual chopper helps chops and cuts vegetables in a hassle-free manner with minimal effort. This chopper is very easy to use as you are only required to pull the string attached to the chopper, the string initiates the chopping operation. The simple and unique design makes it easy to take apart and clean the chopper in a minute! The chopper is made of food-grade BPA plastic, making it safe to use for chopping vegetables and fruits. This product was for Rs 495 and now it is for Rs 196

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 196

Rating: 4 out of 5

Colour: Black

Material Type: BPA Free

2.Amazon Brand - Solimo Large Vegetable Chopper

Amazon Brand - Solimo's large vegetable chopper has been carefully designed to simplify your daily vegetable and fruit chopping needs. With this chopper added to your kitchen, you no need to use a knife and a chopping board. You don't need electricity to function this chopper, this can be manually operated. This chopper is made from strong polystyrene and the container is made from polypropylene, making it durable and capable of withstanding powerful chopping motion. This was for Rs 600 and now it is for Rs 159.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 159

Rating: 4 out of 5

Colour: Blue

Material Type: Plastic

3.Signoraware Food Master Chopper

Signoraware's vegetable and fruit chopper have a 900 millilitres capacity, ideal for chopping a lot of vegetables at a time. This chopper is compact to use and store and it comes with a non-slip silicone base. It is perfect for cutting onions, garlic, tomatoes, salads, herbs, nuts and even boneless meats in seconds. This chopper is made of unbreakable ABS plastic, making it durable for long time use. It has 6 sharp stainless blades that can cut through easily. This chopper was for Rs 489 and now it is for Rs 268.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 268

Rating: 4 out of 5

Colour: Cocoa grey

Material Type: Plastic

4.Ganesh Plastic Vegetable Chopper Cutter

Ganesh's vegetable chopper comes with sharp stainless-steel blades. This chopper is very easy to use, and it has a non-skid base, making sure it doesn't slip off the counter. It also comes with a handle and soft comfort grip for easy leverage during the chopping process. You don't need electricity to operate this chopper, it has a pull cord that initiates the chopping sequence. It is suitable for cutting vegetables, fruits, cooked meat, fish, nuts and cheese. This product was for Rs 620 and now it is for Rs 149.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 149

Rating: 4 out of 5

Colour: Pool green

Material Type: Plastic

5.Butterfly Premium Vegetable Chopper

Butterfly's vegetable and fruit chopper is the perfect replacement for knives and chopping boards. This will satisfy your daily cooking needs. This vegetable chopper runs manually, and you don't need electricity to operate it. Simply pull on the string attached to the chopper and the blades will start chopping the vegetables. This is made of strong and durable ABS plastic known for being unbreakable, making it ideal for long-lasting use. This product was for Rs 900 and now it is for 269.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 269

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Colour: Blue

Material Type: Plastic







