In this busy world, we all search for smart appliances that can make our day-to-day chores simpler and easier. Isn't it? These modern appliances can go a long way in helping us in managing our work efficiently and effectively. One such kitchen appliance is a hand blender. Also known as an immersion blender, this versatile appliance makes our kitchen work smooth and hassle-free. So, if you are planning to buy a hand blender, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is offering the best deals and offers on hand blenders and many other appliances. Besides, the HDFC cardholders (both credit and debit) will get an instant 10 percent off on every purchase. So, what are you waiting for? Here we bring you the list of hand blenders you can get at a discounted price. Choose the one that rightly fits your budget.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Here's A List Of Hand Blenders To Choose From:

Let's start off the list with this one. Philips hand blender can be a perfect addition to your collection of kitchen essentials. It is sleek, handy and helps you blend both hot and cold ingredients without any fuss. Originally priced at Rs. 1555, you can get this at just Rs. 1299. Hurry up! Grab the deal.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1299

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Colour: White

Warranty: 2 years

We have found another lightweight, easy to grip and use a hand blender for you. From blending, mixing and even chopping, this product does it all with just a single touch of a button. You can now get this hand blender at just Rs. 679.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 679

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Colour: White

Warranty: 1 year on product

Made with good quality stainless steel, this sleek hand blender ensures durability. Besides, you can use it for not only blending but also for whisking. You can prepare various things with this one. For instance, whipping up egg whites, cream, stir batter, sauces and much more. Grab the deal at just Rs. 89.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 89

Colour: Steel Grey

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

This All-in-one hand blender comes with a blending jar chopper, whisking attachment and wall hook. Besides, it comes with 2-speed settings so that you can adjust the speed accordingly. Grab this deal at 24% for just Rs. 1730.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1730

Colour: Black

Rating: 4 out of 5

Warranty: 1 year

We have found another hand blender for you that offers variable speed control. In addition, this blender is suitable for both hot and cold blending. It features an easy to grip handle and a detachable shaft that makes it ideal to hold, use and clean. Actually, priced at Rs. 2100, this appliance is now available for Rs. 1499





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1499

Colour: Grey and black

Warranty: 1-year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase

Rating: 4 out of 5

Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.