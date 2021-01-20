Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get Great Discounts On Refrigerator, Mixer Grinder And More

In this time-pressed world, we all look for technologies that can make our daily chores smooth and easy. Same is the situation when it comes to cooking and other kitchen-related work. We love experimenting and creating new dishes in our kitchen. But the preparations for the same can be time taking and tedious at times. Hence, we always look for options that can help us curtail the time we spend in kitchen- be it in terms of chopping ingredients or storing cooked food. With the advent of technology, we are in a much better place today. A modern kitchen setup is well equipped with smart appliances that make our lives easy on a regular basis.





On the occasion of Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, we bring you some essential kitchen appliances that are a must-have in every household. And the best part is the ongoing sale will help you buy these essentials at a whopping discount. Let's take a look!





Here Are 5 Kitchen Appliances For You:

1. Microwave Oven:

AmazonBasics 30 L Convection Microwave

One of the basic essentials in every household, microwave oven is versatile to the core. From baking, grilling and roasting different food items to heating them while eating- a microwave oven does it all. Keeping this in mind, we bring this option by AmazonBasics that makes a perfect fit for a family of 5-6 people.





2. Refrigerator:

AmazonBasics 564 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Gone are those days when we used to buy our fruits, fish and vegetables on a regular basis. Today, people prefer buying it beforehand and store for future use. Hence, a refrigerator is a must in every kitchen to keep the ingredients fresh for long. Here's a frost-free side-by-side refrigerator option for you that comes with a water dispenser to enjoy chilled water anytime you want.





3. Kitchen Scale:

AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Scale

Another important tool in a modern kitchen setup is a kitchen scale that helps you keep a check on the amount of calorie and carbs you consume every day. This digital kitchen scale by AmazonBasics comes with a widescreen LCD display where you can weigh the ingredients before adding to recipe.





4. Mixer Grinder:

Solidaire 550-Watt Mixer Grinder

The importance of mixer grinder in every kitchen needs no separate introduction. It has multi-purpose usages and helps you save time while cooking. This mixer grinder by Solidaire comes with sturdy stainless-steel blades that help you grind coffee beans, dry chillies etc effortlessly.





5. Fruit Juicer:

Amazon Brand - Solimo Plastic Handy Fruit Juicer

We also found a handy fruit juicer option that will help you relish fresh glass of cold-pressed juice every morning. It comes with detachable parts and is easy to clean after every use.



