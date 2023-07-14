Gear up for the shopping event of the year as the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day Sale is just around the corner, kicking off on July 15, 2023. But wait, you don't have to wait any longer! Brace yourself for a pre-sale extravaganza exclusively for Prime Members, where you can grab your must-have items even before the main sale begins. It's an opportunity you don't want to miss, especially when it comes to scoring fantastic deals and discounts on top-notch home and kitchen essentials from renowned brands. If a kitchen upgrade is on your mind, seize this opportunity and dive into the Prime Day Early Deals before stocks run dry. But that's not all - Prime Members can make the best use of the exclusive deals, cash backs, and the latest product launches during the two-day Prime Day Sale on July 15 and 16. And here's the best part: enjoy the convenience of no-cost EMI for up to 24 months. Holders of ICICI and SBI cards have an extra treat in store, with a delightful 10 percent savings on their total bill. The time to act is now! Embrace the Prime Membership today and unlock the full potential of the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Don't miss out on the opportunity of a lifetime - click here for all the details.

Now, let's look into some of the Prime Day Early Deals on kitchen and cooking essentials. Read on.

Amazon Prime Day Early Deals: 5 Offers You Must Check Out:

1. Get cooking essentials for up to 62% off:

From gas stove to colanders and fruit cutter, Prime Day Early Deal bring you all on great discounts. Here're our pick of the day:



2. Get large kitchen appliances for up to 70% off:

Can you imagine a kitchen setup without a fridge, microwave oven and chimney? We can't. So, get hold of the large appliances for your kitchen without going out of your budget. Here're our pick of the day:



3. Get small kitchen appliances for up to 62% off:

Looking for a mixer grinder or an induction cooktop to add to your kitchen setup? We say, this is the right time to pick one, without burning a hole in your pocket. Here're our pick of the day:



4. Get kitchen essentials from Amazon exclusive brands for up to 54% off:

From home and kitchen appliances to personal care essentials, you will get great discounts on all the Amazon exclusive products. Here're our pick of the day:



5. Get grocery products and cooking essentials for Rs 730 and under:

It's time to restock your kitchen pantry! Get all your daily essentials including oil, butter, oats and more on whopping discounts. We suggest, buy it in bulk and stash your kitchen now. Here're our pick of the day:



Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.