In today's fast-paced world, we all look for easier and simpler ways to make our lives hassle-free. Same goes with the kitchen. There are so many modern kitchen appliances that save both time and effort. One such appliance is microwave oven. It is an easy and non-messy way of reheating food, boiling water, or even steaming idli, dhokla or vegetables. To use this appliance, all you need to do is just place the food inside the microwave and set a timer. That's it! Your food is ready to be relished in just no time. One thing you need to keep in mind in the whole process is having the right kind of utensil. Just as how induction stovetop needs induction-friendly utensils, microwave oven too requires utensils that are microwave-friendly.





So, if you are searching for microwave-friendly container sets, we are here to help you with that. Here we bring you a list of 5 best microwave-friendly/safe container sets to buy from. All these container sets ensure durability and the best part is they are available on Amazon Sale 2021 at pretty decent discounted rates. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started.

S. No. Product Name Price 1 Zaib Stainless Steel Microwave Safe Euro Mixing Bowls Set with LidÂ Rs. 460 Â 2 Cutting EDGE BPA-Free, Microwave Safe Compact Sized Containers Rs. 205 3 Fruitalite HIGH Borosilicate- 370ml, 640ml & 1050ml Food Glass Storage Rs. 1699 4 Signoraware Mixing Bowl Borosilicate Glass Container Rs. 678 5 Cello Opalware Twilight Floral Mixing Bowls with LidÂ Rs. 649

Here's A List Of 5 Microwave Safe Container Sets:

Let's start the list with this one. This container set comes with three different sized bowls that are both microwave safe and refrigerator safe. Besides, this set also comes with easy to lock and airtight lids that keeps the food warm and fresh for a long. Originally priced at Rs. 1199, you are now getting it at 62% off for just Rs. 460 from Amazon Sale 2021.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 460

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Colour: Turquoise

Capacity: 1500 Milliliters

Material: Stainless Steel

Here comes another durable container combo set. This set features 7 different sized containers that are 100% BPA Free, unbreakable and environment safe. In addition, this set is also air-tight, liquid tight, stackable and nestable as well. Steal the deal now at just Rs. 205.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 205

Rating: 4.1 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Colour: Blue

Material: Food Grade Plastic

This container set involves 3 different sized rectangular containers (370 ml, 640 ml and 1050 ml) made with high borosilicate and bamboo wooden lids. These containers are absolutely plastic free, making it a healthy and safe option to use. You can purchase this set now at just Rs. 1699.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1699

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Colour: Transparent

Material: High borosilicate Glass

Here we have found another durable glass container set made with high quality borosilicate glass. This set also comes with three different sized bowls that are heat resistant up to 400 degrees Celsius and also stackable for convenient storage. The actual price of this microwave safe container set was Rs. 869, but now you can buy this at just Rs. 678 from Amazon Sale.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 678

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Colour: Transparent

Material: High borosilicate Glass

If you are looking for a container set to add a modern touch to your utensils collection, this beautifully designed container set can be a right option. Besides, this set is non porous, food grade, thermal resistant and also break and chip resistant, making it a perfect option for everyday use. Grab this offer now at just Rs. 649.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 649

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Colour: White

