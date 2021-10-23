A neat and well-organized kitchen is said to make the endless cycle of cooking and cleaning a whole lot easier to manage. One of the first ways to organize a kitchen is to get good containers to store spices, herbs, cookies, and other groceries. Storage jars and containers not only make your kitchen look neat, but also make the cooking process easier since you know where your ingredients are and that saves your time and efforts. So, if you are planning to buy jars and containers for your kitchen, we have got you covered. Well, all thanks to ongoing sale of Amazon. This Great Indian Festival Sale is providing great discounts and offers on storage jars and containers. These jars not only help you store different food items, but also prevent air from spoiling them. Read on.

Here's A List Of 5 Jars And Containers To Buy From:

1. Amazon Brand - Solimo Checkered Airtight Jar Set of 12

Made from 100% food-grade plastic and BPA-free, these containers protect you from health hazards of BPA plastics. This set is available in three different sizes, 1000 ml, 500 ml and 200 ml, for your various storage needs. Get this combo at Rs. 419.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 419

Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Colour: Transparent

Material: Plastic

2. Ginoya brothers Glass Mason Jar

Made of crystal clear and blemish-free glass, each jar glass ensures the highest visibility possible allowing you to easily see the contents and determine if they're spoiled. These jars are ideal for storing ingredients like jams, jellies, sauces, mustard, vinegar etc. You can even use them to serve beverages, cocktails, smoothies, parfaits, desserts and more. Get this now at Rs. 449

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 449

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Colour: Transparent

Material: Glass

3. Treo by Milton Cube Storage Glass Jar

If you are planning to add elegant jars and containers to revamp your kitchen, this product can be a right choice. It makes your kitchen counter and pantry organized with its stylish features. Besides, its airtight lids help to keep the taste and nutritive value of the contents intact for a long time. Get it now for just Rs. 293.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 293

Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Colour: Transparent

Material: Glass

4. STAR WORK Glass Jars with Lids Airtight Kitchen Container Set

Made with food grade glass, these multi-purpose jars can store a variety of things. In addition to this, it has a rust proof cap with special coating inside to avoid any type of problem in the item you store in. Grab this deal now at 60% for just Rs. 398 from Amazon Sale 2021.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 398

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Colour: Transparent

Material: Glass

5. UTKRISHTA VILLA Glass Jar with Airtight Gold Lid

Here comes another good quality storage jars options for you. This combo set of jars features 12 jars with tight lids, making it ideal to store a number of items. Besides, the capacity of each jar is 1000 ml. You can store pulses, spices, oats and more in these jars. Grab the deal now at just Rs. 899. So, what are you waiting for? Hurry up!





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 899

Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Colour: Transparent

Material: Glass













Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.