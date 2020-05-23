Amritsari Tandoori Chicken Recipe by DHABA Restaurant Is A Must-Try During Lockdown: Watch Recipe Video

Lockdown cooking: Dhaba restaurant shares Amritsari tandoori chicken recipe.

Amritsari food makes all of us drool. The burst of north-Indian flavours with oodles of spices is something we all relish. Amritsari tandoori chicken is another delicacy that features in our best-foods list. Since, we can't always visit Amritsar or a restaurant to eat this delightful chicken dish, we brought to you a restaurant-style Amritsari tandoori chicken recipe from the kitchen of our favourite North Indian-special restaurant – DHABA. The restaurant's star chef Ravi Saxena curated this amazing recipe that we are sharing with you to try at home during lockdown.





Watch the recipe video of Amritsari tandoori chicken -

This Amritsari tandoori chicken is made with two kinds of marination techniques. First, it is marinated in a mixture of ginger paste, lemon juice and salt, and kept for 20 minutes. Then again, it is marinated the second time with hung curd, turmeric, mustard oil, coriander powder and fresh coriander leaves.

Then, all you have to do is leave the chicken in tandoor or oven for around 15 minutes to cook. The Amritsari flavours and smokiness of tandoor makes this chicken dish incredibly delicious.





Ingredients:





1 kg chicken leg with bone





1 tsp turmeric powder





2 tbsps hung curd





1 tsp yellow chilli powder





1 tbsp mustard oil





1 tsp garam masala





1 tsp ginger paste





1 tsp garlic paste





1 tsp coriander powder





2 tsps fresh coriander





2 tsps lemon juice





1/2 tsp kabab masala





Salt to taste





Method





1. Wash chicken and apply the first marination of salt, ginger, garlic paste, lemon juice, keep for 20 minutes.





2. Prepare second marination of hung curd, turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala, yellow chilli powder and put the chicken we marinated in the first step in this mixture.





3. Cook the chicken in the tandoor or oven, finish with lemon juice, kabab masala and chopped coriander.





4. Serve with mint chutney and onions.













