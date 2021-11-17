The layer of eye-stinging smog lingering over Delhi-NCR has been a major concern for all. With over 4000 farm fires, the national capital has been experiencing hazardous pollution levels since early November. Several parts of the region have also been experiencing lowering visibility to 200 metres. This alarming situation has further led to shutting down of schools and colleges. Delhi Government, in an affidavit, also shared that if needed, it is also take steps like “complete lockdown to control local emissions”. Amidst all the discussions over poor Air Quality Index on different platforms, dairy brand Amul shared a post on Instagram, striking a chord with many.





Amul has always been known for their witty cartoons and doodles on across social media. Recently on Instagram, the brand shared an image of the ‘Amul Girl' wearing mask and walking through smog. The post read, “Atmosfear”. “#Amul Topical: The bad air quality in big cities,” it wrote alongside. Take a look:











Several people on the internet related to the post and reacted to it in the comments section below.





“So true Amul,” wrote one. Another comment read, “It's us who needs to be blamed”.





A third post read, “Not just in big cities but all cities“. Another person commented on the post, “So clever and so scary at the same time”.





Besides Delhi, Mumbai is also reportedly experiencing degraded air quality. In fact on Tuesday, it remained under ‘poor' category, as the skyline was filled with haze in the evening.