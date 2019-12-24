SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Anil Kapoor Celebrates 63rd Birthday With This Decadent-Looking Chocolate Cake In London

Anil Kapoor Celebrates 63rd Birthday With This Decadent-Looking Chocolate Cake In London

In the pictures that have surfaced online, we saw an ever-chirpy Anil Kapoor cut a delectable and moist-looking chocolate cake. Laced with chocolate ganache, this cake is sure to make you drool.

Edited by Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: December 24, 2019 15:55 IST

Reddit
Anil Kapoor Celebrates 63rd Birthday With This Decadent-Looking Chocolate Cake In London

The restaurant also had a special birthday menu for the actor's birthday

Highlights
  • Anil Kapoor is ringing in his 63rd birthday today
  • Anil Kapoor celebrated his birthday with family in London
  • Annabelle's in London also curated a special menu for Kapoor's birthday

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor rang in his 63nd birthday in London with family and close friends. Among the starry company were Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani and Sunita Kapoor. All of them joined Kapoor at London's famous Annabelle's restaurant. The restaurant also had a special birthday menu by the name of "Anil Kapoor's 21st Birthday". We are guessing it was a tribute to Anil Kapoor's youthful look and enthusiasm that has puzzled scores of fans home and abroad.

In the pictures that have surfaced online, we saw an ever-chirpy Anil Kapoor cut a delectable and moist-looking chocolate cake. Laced with chocolate ganache, this cake is sure to make you drool. The cake was served with vanilla ice cream for desserts. In one of his interviews, Anil said that he tries to avoid sugar, and that helps him have a fit and agile body, but we guess one can always make exceptions for birthday.

(Also Read: )

4eo0oebg
g5p0eek
7qfffl8
e0hmn53g

The special menu had tuna tartare, smoked salmon rillete, chicken liver parfait, waldorf salad, burrata and beetroot salad with citrus and hazelnut dressing. Other key highlights of the menu were grilled lamb chops with quinoa and apricot, miso black cod avocado and papaya, Scottish salmon with beetroots, leeks and champagne beurre blanc, roasted winter squash and roasted spiced cauliflower. There, we heard you slurping!

(Also Read: )

Anil Kapoor would be seen in 'Takht' and 'Malang' in the year 2020. Sonam Kapoor's 'Padman' won a National Award for Best Social film on Tuesday. Akshay Kumar collected the award in Delhi on behalf of whole team.

 
 

Comments

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Anil KapoorAnil Kapoor 61st BirthdaySonam Kapoor
Winter Diet: Quick And Easy 3-Ingredient Dates And Nut Ladoo Recipe For Winter Cravings
Winter Diet: Quick And Easy 3-Ingredient Dates And Nut Ladoo Recipe For Winter Cravings
Decade-End Special: 13 Ingredients That Took The Culinary World By Storm Last Decade
Decade-End Special: 13 Ingredients That Took The Culinary World By Storm Last Decade

Advertisement

SPONSORED

Choose From Over 85 Flavours And Create And Name Your Own Chocolate Bar For Cadbury Dairy Milk

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 