This Desi Superfood Is Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Favourite Travel Snack!

Sonam Kapoor has been very vocal about her diet and fitness

Sonam Kapoor likes to munch on makhanas while travelling

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is currently in Italy for the Milan Fashion Show with her husband Anand Ahuja. The suave couple has been making headlines for their impeccable sartorial sense and, of course, their crackling chemistry. The couple knows how to turn any work vacation into a romantic one, as is evident from their very public display of affection and their constant stream of social media pictures with each other. Sonam Kapoor is someone who has been quite vocal about her diet and fitness regimen. The actor, who has admitted that she was quite an overweight teenager, turned vegan last year. Ever since, she has been inspiring her fans and followers to eat healthy. The actor also shared healthy dessert and snacks recipes from reputed chefs on her own mobile application.





We all can do with some tips on how to eat healthy, especially with our busy schedules, where we don't have the time to prepare our own meals all the time. Sonam Kapoor sure is quite a conscientious traveller, as is evident from a video that was posted on Instagram a while back. In the video, Sonam Kapoor is seen munching on a big box of makhanas, while on an airport car on her way to board a flight. The video, shot by Anand Ahuja, was posted by one of Sonam Kapoor's fan pages, and in it a very hungry Sonam Kapoor is happily munching on the healthy snack.

Have a look:





It's very important for people wanting to lose weight or even just eat healthy to stop ignoring their hunger. Starving is never the key to keeping fit as is demonstrated by the super fit Sonam herself, who instead of not eating anything, prefers to munch on some healthy snacks. Makhanas, or fox nuts, are ancient Indian superfoods that have made a comeback in the healthy food league. These crunchy, munchy treats are back in demand, not just because they are nutritious, but also because they are delicious!





Here are three reasons why fox nuts are the ideal healthy travel snacks:





1. Makhanas are low in calories and also have low sodium content.





2. Makhanas keep you full for longer as they are rich in healthy carbs and proteins.





3. Makhanas are rich in a natural flavonoid called kaempferol, which fights inflammation and ageing.





No wonder the gorgeous Sonam Kapoor keeps a box of these seeds handy while travelling. So, if you have to travel soon, make sure you pack in a box of these munchy snacks in your carry bag and eat them every time you feel hungry in between meals!







