You've probably seen it at your local market during monsoon - small, green and covered in soft spikes. It's called kakoda, also known as spiny gourd or teasel gourd. While it might not be as popular as other vegetables from the gourd family, it has an equally rich nutrient profile. It has healing properties and has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. From promoting heart health and reducing inflammation to managing blood sugar control, this humble vegetable can be a total game-changer for your health. Want to take a step closer towards healthy living? Discover six reasons why kakoda deserves a spot on your plate this monsoon.

Also Read: 6 Types Of Gourds That Are A Must In Summer

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Amazing Health Benefits Of Kakoda You Need To Know:

1. Keeps Blood Sugar In Check

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), including kakoda in your diet can help keep your blood sugar levels in check. It is low in calories and carbohydrates and has a high fibre content, which is essential for managing blood sugar. Some studies suggest that eating kakoda can also improve insulin sensitivity.

2. Supports Liver Function

Besides keeping blood sugar levels in check, eating kakoda may also support liver function. Our liver works hard every day and kakoda might give it some well-deserved backup. The presence of antioxidants and flavonoids in it is what makes it great for our liver. Consuming it on a regular basis can prevent the risk of fatty liver disease.

3. Reduces Inflammation

Whether it's joint pain or fever, kakoda has long been used as a natural remedy. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, its extracts have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. These effects come from bioactive compounds like flavonoids and saponins, which help calm the body's response to injury.

4. Boosts Heart And Kidney Health

Another study by the NIH states that kakoda's natural diuretic effect helps flush out excess fluids, which may lower blood pressure and reduce strain on the kidneys. Research also suggests it can reduce cholesterol, offering added protection for the heart by minimising cardiovascular risk factors.

5. Promotes Vision

Vitamin A is the key nutrient for better vision. This vegetable, being rich in vitamin A, helps in improving eyesight. Regular consumption can also reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration and night blindness, keeping your eyes healthy for years to come.

Also Read: 6 Desi Ways To Add Lauki (Bottle Gourd) To Your Summer Diet

Photo Credit: Facebook/Sam Mahanta

How To Incorporate Kakoda Into Your Diet?

There are several fun and exciting ways you can add kakoda to your diet. Just like you use bitter gourd, you can add spike gourd to your curries and stir-fries. The results are equally great, but you might find it milder in taste. Additionally, you can also sun-dry it or pickle them and use them year-round.





Now that you know the amazing health benefits of kakoda, we hope you'll make a conscious effort to include it in your diet.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.