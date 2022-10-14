Anshula Kapoor is a big foodie and doesn't shy away from sharing what she likes to eat. Sister of Arjun Kapoor and daughter of Boney Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor did not choose a career in films but she has become quite the celebrity on social media. With over 579k followers on Instagram, she keeps posting about delicious dishes she digs into and we can't help but drool over all her lip-smacking indulgences. At the moment, Anshula Kapoor is in London, United Kingdom, with her friends, and she is having all kinds of foodie fun on her foreign adventures.





It seems like Anshula Kapoor has found her bae in London, and let us tell you it is quite an unexpected surprise! The celebrity was spotted gushing over her breakfast of eggs benedict and called it 'bae'. She shared an Instagram story and captioned the image of eggs benedict as "eggs benny is bae".

Her feast did not stop there, she even shared a glimpse of her empty cup of hot chocolate with a heart emoji, signifying that she thoroughly enjoyed the hot chocolate.

Later on, we caught her indulging in another classic breakfast delicacy but this was one of the highlights of the meal. In the video, we could see a plate of crepes dressed with generous servings of dark chocolate sauce, white chocolate sauce and chocolates. According to Anshula Kapoor, it was the father of all crepes! She even captioned it as "me thinks this is the baap of all crepes".

What do you think of Anshula Kapoor's breakfast feast? Do tell us in the comments section below!